Berachain Suggests Faster 200Ms Preconfirmations To Boost Defi & Gaming Performance

In the rapidly evolving landscape of blockchain technology, the push for near-instant transaction confirmations continues to gain momentum. Berachain, a prominent player in the DeFi ecosystem, is proposing a significant upgrade aimed at drastically reducing transaction confirmation times from two seconds to approximately 200 milliseconds. This development promises to make decentralized applications (dApps), such as exchanges and on-chain games, as responsive as traditional web applications, enhancing user experience and opening new possibilities for real-time crypto interactions. This move aligns Berachain with a broader industry trend toward faster, more scalable blockchain networks.



Berachain proposes a new“preconfirmation” layer to slash transaction speeds from 2 seconds to 200 milliseconds.

The upgrade introduces an optional“fast lane” for speed-enhanced transaction processing without compromising security.

This innovation aims to improve user experience in DeFi, gaming, and other latency-sensitive applications.

Preconfirmations are designed to offer near real-time feedback, making blockchain interactions feel instant. Similar concepts are being explored and implemented across other major blockchain platforms like Ethereum and Base.

The community behind Berachain has unveiled a proposal titled“BRIP-0007: Berachain Preconfirmations,” which details a new mechanism to significantly speed up transaction processing on the network. The upgrade involves an optional“fast lane” that enables users to see their transactions confirmed within 200 milliseconds, a dramatic improvement over the current two-second cycle. This is achieved by introducing a lightweight sequencer that groups transactions into small“partial blocks,” providing immediate, albeit provisional, confirmation feedback before the network finalizes transactions through standard consensus.

Berachain preconfirmations proposal. Source: Berachain

What Preconfirmations Bring to Berachain

Implementing this preconfirmation layer involves a transaction validation process that occurs before final settlement. This approach provides users with immediate confirmation signals, enabling onchain activities like DeFi swaps and game interactions to proceed more smoothly. While the network still processes transactions on a two-second block cycle for finality and security, the ability to see their transactions confirmed in under 200 milliseconds enhances responsiveness and user engagement.

The design prioritizes safety; if the sequencer encounters synchronization issues, the network gracefully reverts to its default confirmation cycle, maintaining overall stability. This ensures that the performance gains do not come at the expense of security or liveness, a critical concern in blockchain development.

Similar initiatives are emerging elsewhere in the blockchain ecosystem. Ethereum research has explored“soft confirmations” as a means to improve transaction speed, and Layer-2 networks like Base have implemented mechanisms such as Flashblocks for faster inclusion of transactions. Recently, Ethereum's mainnet has adopted preconfirmation features via a new RPC interface developed by Primev, streamlining smart contract interactions and token transfers.

