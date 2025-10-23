Why Is Niocorp Stock Rising Today?



NioCorp, along with Lockheed Martin, will develop scandium-based materials for defense applications under a $10 million Pentagon-backed program.

The initiative, tied to NioCorp's Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project in Nebraska, aims to create a U.S. supply chain for aluminum-scandium alloys. Following the announcement, NioCorp's stock jumped over 7% in Thursday's premarket trading.

NioCorp Developments (NB) announced on Thursday that it has entered a partnership with Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) to advance the development of a scandium-based defense material through Lockheed's Skunk Works arm.

The program, funded by the U.S. Department of War, aims to support domestic mineral supply chains vital to national security.

Aluminum-Scandium Alloy

The project focuses on creating aluminum-scandium alloy prototypes designed to enhance the performance and efficiency of next-generation fighter aircraft.

Notably, financial support will come through a $10 million Pentagon initiative under Title III of the Defense Production Act, which seeks to establish a U.S.-based scandium“mine-to-master-alloy” supply chain through NioCorp's Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project in Nebraska.

Following the announcement, NioCorp stock traded over 7% higher in Thursday's premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in 'neutral' territory, and message volume shifted to 'normal' from 'high' levels in 24 hours.

Located near Elk Creek, Nebraska, NioCorp's subsidiary, Elk Creek Resources Corp. (ECRC), is spearheading what is expected to become America's first polymetallic mining site for scandium, niobium, titanium, and several rare earth elements.

The initiative also aligns with President Trump's March 20 Executive Order, which prioritizes accelerated development of critical mineral resources within the United States to reduce reliance on foreign countries, especially China.

To bolster domestic production, the Department of Defense has taken a 15% stake in MP Materials, the top domestic producer.

NioCorp stock has gained over 445% in 2025 and over 359% in the last 12 months.

