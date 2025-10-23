Will Stone Cold Return To The Ring? Update On Rumoured WWE Wrestlemania 42 Plans

Speculation about a Stone Cold Steve Austin in-ring return is rampant after he hinted at having 'one more in him' during WrestleMania 41 weekend. The wrestling world remains captivated by what the Texas Rattlesnake's next move will be.

The wrestling world continues to buzz with speculation about a potential Stone Cold Steve Austin in-ring return, fueled by cryptic comments the Texas Rattlesnake made during the WrestleMania 41 weekend.

According to reports from Fightful Select, multiple individuals who interacted with Austin at the event recalled him hinting at unfinished business. The WWE Hall of Famer's intriguing remark-that he "might have one more in him"-suggested he was speaking about far more than just another memorable ATV entrance.

His Most Recent Appearances

Austin's last appearance at a major WWE event came during the second night of WrestleMania 41, where he made his signature dramatic entrance aboard an ATV, driving through the ramp and circling the ring before announcing the evening's attendance. It was a nostalgic moment for fans, but one that left them hungry for more.

His last actual in-ring match dates back to 2022, when he faced Kevin Owens at that year's WrestleMania-a clash that sent shockwaves through the wrestling community and showcased that Stone Cold could still deliver when it mattered most.

No Concrete Plans for WrestleMania 42-Yet

Despite the tantalizing hints, insider Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful Select recently addressed the growing rumors about a potential Stone Cold comeback at WrestleMania 42, scheduled for April 18-19, 2026, in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium.

Sapp stated that he has not heard any substantive discussions about Austin returning to in-ring competition for the Las Vegas extravaganza. However, he acknowledged that Austin's wrestling future remains unpredictable, noting that previous comeback rumors-including speculation about rematches with Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns-had circulated months before they materialized.

"If there were any solid plans for Austin at WrestleMania 42, I likely would have heard whispers by now," Sapp explained, adding that the timeline for such announcements typically provides advance warning within the industry.

Broken Skull Sessions Revival

Beyond in-ring action, Austin has recently sparked fresh excitement among fans regarding his popular interview series Broken Skull Sessions. The acclaimed podcast, which aired on the WWE Network from 2019 to 2022, abruptly ceased releasing new episodes, leaving viewers wondering about its fate.

When a fan recently reached out to Austin on Instagram asking about potential new episodes, the wrestling legend responded with an intriguing two-word reply: "Gimme a couple weeks."

This brief comment has reignited speculation that the beloved interview show could make a comeback, bringing Austin back into the spotlight in a different capacity. For a fanbase starved for new Stone Cold content, the promise of fresh Broken Skull Sessions episodes could prove nearly as exciting as an in-ring return.

What's Next for the Texas Rattlesnake?

As WrestleMania 42 approaches, the wrestling community remains divided between hope and reality. While Austin's cryptic comments suggest he's not entirely closed the door on one final match, concrete plans remain elusive. What seems certain, however, is that Stone Cold Steve Austin's legend continues to captivate audiences-whether in the ring, on the microphone, or through his storytelling prowess on a podcast.