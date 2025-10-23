From Tin Box To Two-Wheeler: Why A Bag Of Coins Became A Father's Gift Of Love In Chhattisgarh

A farmer from Jashpur, Chhattisgarh, walked into a Devanarayan Honda showroom carrying sacks full of coins. He had saved small coins for six months to buy a scooter for his daughter, Champa Bhagat. The family paid Rs 40,000 in Rs 10 and Rs 20 coins and the rest in notes. The staff counted the coins for hours before clearing the payment.

The daily saving and the dream

The farmer, identified as Bajrang Ram, wanted to fulfil his daughter's wish for a scooter that cost nearly Rs 1 lakh, reports NDTV. Every day he put small coins into a tin box. Over many months the savings grew. On Dhanteras, he brought the sacks of coins to the showroom with his family to make the purchase. His steady saving showed his hard work and love.

Showroom scene: Coins and emotion

When the sacks were opened, coins spilled across the counter. The showroom team watched as the coins were counted slowly and carefully. Anand Gupta, the showroom director, said he was moved by the farmer's honesty and effort. Staff offered the family tea while the counting went on. It took several hours, but the showroom completed the payment and handed over the keys to a new Honda Activa.

A small loan and a bigger reward

Bajrang used the coins, Rs 40,000, and took a small loan to pay the remaining amount. After the paperwork, his daughter Champa turned the scooter's key with tears of joy. The family also won a mixer grinder from the showroom's 'Scratch & Win' offer. Gupta presented a special gift to the family as a mark of respect for Bajrang's dedication.

Why the story mattered to onlookers

People at the showroom clapped when the family left with the scooter. Bystanders said the scene was not about money but about hard work and a father's love. The coins, each a tiny part of daily life, became a symbol of patience and sacrifice. For many, the moment showed how small acts done every day can make big dreams come true.

Simple lessons from a small tin box

This story is a reminder that steady saving can lead to big results. It also shows the value of honesty, the showroom staff took time to count and accept the coins. For Champa, the scooter is more than transport; it is her father's care and hope. For Bajrang, it was a proud day when his steady saving turned into a gift for his family.