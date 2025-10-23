Tech Expert Marc Saltzman And News Media Group, Inc. Unveil The Tools Transforming The Modern Workplace In 2025 On A Nationwide Satellite Media Tour
The SMT featured top-tier ideas, including a simplified bookkeeping solution for streamlined financial tracking, the latest high-performance laptop built for demanding tasks, and a high-end coffee machine designed to boost employee morale.
The nationwide media tour offered small businesses valuable information, proving that greater output in less time is easily attained by leveraging the right technology.A recap of the roundup of products along with details can be found on IntheNews
Brands that were featured in the SMT included:
Quicken Business & Personal. It helps small business owners, solopreneurs, freelancers, and the self-employed seamlessly manage their professional and their personal finances in one place.
ASUS ExpertBook P3. A secure mobile workstation.
JURA X10. It raises the bar on versatility and convenience for workplace coffee service, offering 35 specialties from classics like coffee and espresso, to milk and milk foam specialties like cappuccino and latte macchiato, with nine refreshing cold brew options round out the extensive selection of beverages.
All the details and links can be found on IntheNew.
