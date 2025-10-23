Tech Expert Marc Saltzman And News Media Group, Inc. Unveil The Tools Transforming The Modern Workplace In 2025 On A Nationwide Satellite Media Tour

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) West Palm Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2025) - The smart office is a reality, and businesses are harnessing its power. News Media Group, Inc. and Tech Expert Marc Saltzman teamed up with top brands to showcase technology that drives productivity and business growth. During a recent Satellite Media Tour (SMT), Saltzman highlighted a curated selection of innovative tools essential for any business to thrive in today's fast-paced environment.

The SMT featured top-tier ideas, including a simplified bookkeeping solution for streamlined financial tracking, the latest high-performance laptop built for demanding tasks, and a high-end coffee machine designed to boost employee morale.

The nationwide media tour offered small businesses valuable information, proving that greater output in less time is easily attained by leveraging the right technology.

Brands that were featured in the SMT included:

Quicken Business & Personal. It helps small business owners, solopreneurs, freelancers, and the self-employed seamlessly manage their professional and their personal finances in one place.

ASUS ExpertBook P3. A secure mobile workstation.

JURA X10. It raises the bar on versatility and convenience for workplace coffee service, offering 35 specialties from classics like coffee and espresso, to milk and milk foam specialties like cappuccino and latte macchiato, with nine refreshing cold brew options round out the extensive selection of beverages.

