Azerbaijan's Literary Promoted At Frankfurt Int'l Book Fair

Azerbaijan's literary has been promoted at Frankfurt International Book Fair in Germany, Azernews reports.

This year, the fair once again united thousands of publishers, authors, translators, booksellers, and cultural figures from across the globe.

Azerbaijan participated in one of the world's largest publishing events, with an expansive pavilion, backed by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

The pavilion featured works by Azerbaijan's renowned writers and poets, modern Azerbaijani publications, examples of children's literature, and publications reflecting the country's national culture and heritage, all of which attracted the attention of visitors.

During the fair, the Azerbaijani delegation held exhibitions, presentations, and international meetings. Cooperation opportunities with foreign publishers were discussed, and new agreements were reached to promote Azerbaijani literature on the global stage.

The Frankfurt International Book Fair is considered one of the main events in the global book industry, bringing together over 4,000 participants from more than 100 countries.

The main purpose of Azerbaijan's participation was to promote the country's publishing and book industry, national literature, and cultural potential at an international level.

The Azerbaijani pavilion was met with great interest from visitors.

It is expected that the connections made during the fair will contribute to the development of literary and cultural collaborations in the future.

The Frankfurt Book Fair is the largest global event for the publishing industry, centered on the international exchange of book rights, networking, and exploring emerging trends and technologies in publishing.

Held every October, it is regarded as the key event for international book transactions and highlights a "Guest of Honour" country each year to spotlight its literature and cultural heritage.

The 2025 Frankfurt International Book Fair is a major event in the publishing world.

It will host thousands of exhibitors engaging in rights and license negotiations, with the Philippines honored as the official Guest of Honor.

Notable features include a special Book-to-Screen Day, focusing on the adaptation of books into films and games, along with a variety of events, exhibitions, and guided tours throughout the fair.