Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
SOCAR, ABB Discuss Energy Transition And Digital Innovation

SOCAR, ABB Discuss Energy Transition And Digital Innovation


2025-10-23 10:06:57
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and ABB have held discussions on energy transition, digitalization, and the application of innovative technologies for resource management in the industrial sector, Azernews reports, citing SOCAR.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN23102025000195011045ID1110238659

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search