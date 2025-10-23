MENAFN - GetNews) Platform dubbed "Bloomberg for short-form video" serves 46,849+ users with data-driven trend insights and end-to-end video creation tools

New York, NY - Virlo is thrilled to announce its recognition as the #1 viral shorts tool for 2025, establishing itself as the world's largest short-form data aggregator, helping creators, agencies, and e-commerce brands discover trending niches and generate viral content before competitors.

Serving over 46,849 users who have collectively generated 10.2 billion views, Virlo has earned its reputation as the essential platform for anyone making money through short-form video. The platform aggregates trend and niche insights across TikTok and YouTube Shorts, eliminating hours of manual research while surfacing viral opportunities before they saturate.

"If you manage as many clients as I do, use Virlo NOW, it's INSANE how much easier it is to make content now," says Lola, a social media marketing agency owner who represents the diverse users relying on Virlo daily for content strategy and execution.

Content creators and businesses turn to Virlo for comprehensive tools that make it the #1 viral shorts platform:

. Daily fresh trend data de-duplicated and ranked by momentum

. Viral niche library showcasing rising topic clusters with strategic angles

. Competitive research revealing winning strategies from 21,000+ creators

. Viral outlier detection identifying posts that significantly outperform baseline

. AI-powered scriptwriting with platform-tuned hooks, outlines, and captions

. Video generation turning scripts into on-brand shorts instantly

. Image generation creating trend-aligned thumbnails and visuals

. Automated idea generation producing publishable concepts from trends

. Viral product tracking for TikTok Shop and e-commerce opportunities

"I've been in faceless content on YouTube and TikTok for around a year, finding Virlo has made my whole flow just work better, I don't know how else to say it," shares Kerry, reflecting how Virlo's systematic approach transforms content workflows.

The platform addresses the universal challenge of content burnout and endless scrolling. "I like having fun with content for my products and so does my husband but we don't love scrolling to find inspo, Virlo takes care of it for us, plus their emails rock!" note Linda and Paul, Shopify store owners who represent the growing number of e-commerce entrepreneurs leveraging short-form video.

From social media agencies to faceless content creators, e-commerce brands to researchers, Virlo has become what users call their "secret weapon" for staying ahead in the fast-moving short-form landscape.

About Virlo

Virlo is the world's largest short-form data aggregator and creator tooling platform for TikTok and YouTube Shorts. Serving over 46,849 users who have generated 10.2 billion views, Virlo combines viral niche discovery, competitive research, AI scriptwriting, and video generation in one platform. The company helps content creators, agencies, and e-commerce brands discover trends first, create content faster, and stay ahead of competitors. Learn more at virlo.