Digit7 Deploys Fully Managed Micromarket At Kennesaw, GA Hotel

Digit7 announces the successful deployment of its fully managed, self-service Micromarket at a leading hotel property in Kennesaw, Georgia. This 24/7 automated retail solution is now fully operational, offering guests and hotel staff convenient access to a wide assortment of snacks and chilled beverages with zero staffing.

Digit7 Micromarket transforms the empty lobby and brings the convenience of modern retail technology directly into the heart of hospitality spaces. With open-shelf, grab-and-go access and easy self-checkout functionality, guests can simply pick their desired items and complete their purchase in seconds. The system is powered by secure digital payments, ensuring a fast, smooth, and contactless experience around the clock.

The Digit7 Micromarket operates with no setup cost, no staff involvement, and no management burden for hotel owners. Digit7 handles the entire process: from installation and inventory management to sales/maintenance and restocking, allowing hotel operators to provide an enhanced guest experience with zero operational overhead.

Located in a high-traffic area within the hotel, the Digit7 Micromarket is always fully stocked and built to enhance the guest experience. Whether it's a bottled drink, snacks, or quick energy boost before a meeting, guests and staff can enjoy:

- 24/7 self-service convenience

- Contactless checkout via self-checkout kiosks

- Curated snack and beverage selections

- Open shelving for easy product visibility and quick selection

- Right in the hotel lobby - no need to leave the hotel to find your cravings

- For hotel operators, the benefits are even greater:

- No staffing requirements or additional payroll

- No maintenance overhead efforts, as Digit7 manages restocking and servicing

- Zero investment needed to offer a premium amenity

- No risk, as the micromarket offers convenience without operational strain

Digit7 Micro market shows how hospitality retail can evolve with technology to offer more convenience, without adding cost or complexity while delivering a frictionless retail experience.

To learn more about Digit Micromarket

About Digit7

Digit7 is a leading AI smart checkout and store solution provider, focused on transforming physical retail experiences with AI-driven solutions that simplify and modernize business operations. With products like the Digit7 MicroMarket, the company is transforming retail and hospitality through smart, automated experiences that delight customers and streamline operations.

For more information on Digit7