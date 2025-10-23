403
Vietjet Partners With Airways Aviation To Train Global-Standard Pilots
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, October 23, 2025: Vietjet, Vietnam's new age carrier, and global aviation education leader Airways Aviation have signed a strategic partnership to train high-quality personnel for the global aviation industry. The signing ceremony took place in Finland, witnessed by Vietnam's General Secretary To Lam and senior representatives from the governments and businesses of both nations.
Under the agreement, Airways Aviation will collaborate with Vietjet Aviation Academy (VJAA) to implement international-standard pilot training programs in Europe. These programs will comply with regulations set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), and the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV). The specialised MPL (Multi-crew Pilot Licence) and CPL (Commercial Pilot Licence) courses aim to develop a new generation of globally qualified pilots to support Vietjet's global expansion and sustainable growth strategy.
Vietjet currently employs over 9,000 staff from more than 60 countries and territories, operating actively across Vietnam domestic and international markets. As a global aviation group, Vietjet continues to expand its flight network, attract top-tier talent, and offer world-class services and products. The airline maintains a strong presence across the Asia-Pacific region and is preparing for further expansion into major markets in Europe and the Americas.
With India emerging as one of Vietjet's key markets, the airline has significantly strengthened its presence in the country, operating direct flights connecting Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Kochi with Vietnam's most popular destinations including Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang. Vietjet has also introduced convenient connections for Indian travelers to Australia, China, Japan, South Korea, and other destinations across across Asia-Pacific via Vietnam.
As an IATA-accredited training partner in Vietnam, VJAA has trained nearly 400,000 pilots, flight attendants, engineers, dispatchers, and aviation professionals, empowering the dream of conquering the skies and driving the industry's sustainable growth. Meanwhile, Airways Aviation is a globally recognised flight training academy with a strong presence across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia, with over 45 years of experience.
About Vietjet:
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.
