aXedras and Alitheon Set a New Global Standard for Precious Metals Supply Chain Integrity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) aXedras to Embed Alitheon's FeaturePrint in Bullion Integrity Ledger Delivering Advanced Proxy-Free Authentication and Lifetime Traceability for the Precious Metals Industry

ZUG, Switzerland and BELLEVUE, Washington, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aXedras, the pioneering provider of digital supply chain management solutions in the global precious metals industry, and Alitheon, a leader in no-touch serialization, traceability, and authentication technology, today announced their agreement to integrate Alitheon's multi-patented FeaturePrint technology into the comprehensive aXedras' product offering. aXedras will deliver Alitheon's FeaturePrint solution branded as xBiometrics to its customers.









FeaturePrint App identifying a registered gold bar

This integrated product offering establishes an irrefutable, marker-less method for serialization, authentication, and lifetime traceability of precious metal products, setting a new global standard for supply chain integrity. The fully integrated solution adds tremendous value to operators in the precious metals value chain by instantly and irrefutably documenting all inspection and in-field authentication events across the entire chain, from refining through vaulting and trading. This immediate visibility of authenticity significantly mitigates critical risks associated with illicit trade, conflict financing, and the introduction of fraudulent bars. Moreover, it simplifies and ensures standard and routine inventory management.

"Integrating Alitheon's FeaturePrint as xBiometrics into our product offering is a decisive step toward top-level product integrity,” said Urs Röösli, CEO of aXedras.“By anchoring the physical identity of the metal itself to its digital Integrity Certificate, we are providing a proxy-free, high-security solution that provides irrefutable authenticity and traceability throughout the entire life of the product. This sets a new benchmark for Gold Bar Integrity compliance and continuous transparency in the global gold supply chain."

FeaturePrint as the item's identifier is fundamentally disruptive because it eliminates the reliance on traditional proxies-such as stamps, tags, or engravings-which are susceptible to transfer, removal, degradation over time, and even counterfeiting. Instead, the technology captures the unique, chaotic microscopic features of the metal itself, creating a one-of-a-kind digital fingerprint.

"FeaturePrint is already trusted in high-stakes fields like healthcare and transportation, where the cost of failure is measured in human safety. By partnering with aXedras, we are bringing that same proven capability to the global precious metals market,” said Roei Ganzarski, CEO of Alitheon.“With over 55 issued patents, Alitheon's FeaturePrint is the only technology of its kind that provides its users with unparalleled protection and the unprecedented value of proxy-free digital governance”.





Logos of Alitheon and aXedras

About aXedras

Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, aXedras is an independent software solutions provider dedicated to advancing the precious metals industry through innovative digital solutions. At the core of its offerings is the Bullion Integrity Ledger, a secure, DLT-based platform designed to digitalize global supply chains. This global ecosystem facilitates efficient and secure interactions among stakeholders in the precious metals market, strengthening integrity, transparency and efficiency, while maintaining confidentiality in data and business transactions.

About Alitheon

Alitheon is a Bellevue, Washington-based leader in advanced optical AI and creator of FeaturePrint, a multi-patented system connecting the physical and digital worlds via a secure and immutable link. FeaturePrint digitizes for items and products, what fingerprints are for people – a one-of-a-kind, unique identifier that does not require you to mark, modify or add anything to the item. Using just a camera, FeaturePrinting enables authentication, identification and traceability of individual items out of millions of similar objects. With FeaturePrint, counterfeits are avoided, misidentification of parts is eliminated, and the use of wrong products is minimized. FeaturePrint is currently used for numerous track, trace and authentication purposes across automotive, pharmaceuticals, aerospace & defense, medical equipment, precious metals, and luxury goods and collectibles.

Contact:

...

...

A video accompanying this announcement is available at