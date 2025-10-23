Akrete Named A 2026 PRNEWS Agency Elite Top 120 Innovative PR Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The communications industry's most prestigious recognition event highlighted this year's most visionary agencies in PR and communications

CHICAGO, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akrete, an award-winning national public relations, content and marketing firm, has been named a PRNEWS Agency Elite Top 120 firm for 2026. Akrete was honored as one of the industry's most innovative agencies at the Platinum Awards Gala in New York City, known as 'the Oscars of PR.'

PRNEWS, the communications industry's go-to source for education, inspiration, and recognition, selects an exclusive group of agencies each year to represent the best and brightest firms in PR and communications.

“Innovation is not a luxury in PR and communications; we must move as fast as the news cycle, and always be a step ahead to give our clients wise counsel,” said Margy Sweeney, Founder and CEO of Akrete.“From establishing our point-of-view on AI to operating with a fundamentally different business model than other agencies, we embrace the constancy of change, and our clients and team members benefit from that approach.”

Since its founding in 2011, Akrete–a derivative of the word accretive–is a fundamentally growth-oriented agency that has retained the urgency and performance mindset of a start-up even as the business expands and matures. Its business model allows it to offer its clients uniquely senior teams composed entirely of professionals with an average of 25+ years of experience. Akrete secured its 100th client in 2025, a milestone that celebrates successful diversification of its client base.

“This recognition reflects the power of our culture as much as the quality of our work,” said Nicole Stenclik, President of Akrete.“Our 'work where and when it makes sense' model has enabled us to attract and retain some of the most accomplished professionals in the industry. That flexibility fuels both loyalty and creativity, which ultimately translates into stronger client results. By creating an environment where top professionals thrive, we've built teams that bring unmatched experience and insight to every client challenge - and it is this unique value that drives our growth.”

"We're thrilled to recognize the 2026 Agency Elite honorees -firms that exemplify creativity, innovation, and strategic excellence in the communications industry," said Kaylee Hultgren, Content Director at PRNEWS. "These agencies are not only delivering outstanding results for their clients, but also shaping the future of PR."

The Agency Elite honorees were celebrated at the Platinum PR Awards Gala on October 7, 2025, at Pier Sixty in New York City. Widely recognized as the biggest night in PR, the gala brought together more than 450 industry leaders, top brands, and powerhouse agencies to honor the campaigns and professionals who defined the year in communications.

About Akrete:

Akrete, a firm founded on the idea of promoting accretion and business growth, is a national, award-winning business-to-business public relations, content and marketing communications agency. Certified nationally by WBENC as a Woman Owned Business Enterprise (WBE), the firm's clients include some of the most well-respected companies in North America including JLL, KeyBank, BGO and others. Akrete is ranked third in the nation among independent public relations agencies specializing in real estate investment and development, according to the current O'Dwyer's annual top PR firm rankings and is the 2025 PR Agency of the Year - U.S. and Canada, as recognized with a Gold Stevie award. Founded in 2011, Akrete professionals are located in cities coast to coast with primary locations in Chicago (Willis Tower, Evanston), Boston, New York and Los Angeles. For more information, visit .

About PRNEWS:

PRNEWS is the leading resource for the public relations and communications industry, delivering trusted business intelligence through award-winning content, high-impact events, and premier recognition programs. For more information, visit

