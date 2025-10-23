CBE Customer Solutions Wins Catalyst For Change Award In Community Building In Outsourcing Impact Review 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CEDAR FALLS, Iowa, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBE Customer Solutions is honored to be recognized as one of 31 winners in the, presented by Outsource Accelerator (OA). The company's impactful initiative, CBE Cares, has been celebrated for its significant contribution to advancing positive change and innovation across the global outsourcing industry.

Celebrating purpose-driven outsourcing

Now in its third year, the OIR 2025 Awards spotlights organizations that exemplify leadership in sustainability, community empowerment, and social innovation. CBE Customer Solutions' CBE Cares initiative stood out for its meaningful results in the Community Building category – demonstrating how outsourcing can be a force for good through consistent investment in people and purpose.

Through programs such as the Employee Community Outreach Program (ECOP), Partners in Education, and a longstanding United Way Partnership, CBE empowers employees to take an active role in identifying and supporting causes that matter most to them. Each initiative is grassroots and employee-voted, ensuring that CBE's impact remains timely, relevant, and deeply personal to local needs across Iowa, Tennessee, Texas, and the Philippines.

In 2024 alone, CBE employees raised over $68,000 for United Way campaigns, donated over $45,000 through ECOP to 12 community organizations, supported more than 1,300 students with school supplies through Partners in Education, and dedicated over 120 volunteer hours to community projects.

“CBE Cares represents the heart of who we are as a company,” said Erica Parks, President and CEO of CBE Customer Solutions.“It reflects our belief that when people are empowered to give back, real transformation happens within our communities and within ourselves. This recognition from Outsource Accelerator reinforces our commitment to people, purpose, and partnership.”

Featured in the OIR 2025 Report

As one of this year's 31 winners, CBE Customer Solutions is featured in the Outsourcing Impact Review 2025 Report, launched globally on October 17, 2025. This annual publication recognizes the most pioneering social impact initiatives led by outsourcing firms worldwide, spanning community development, education, health, and inclusion.

“The 2025 OIR Awards and Report serve as a testament to the growing role of the outsourcing industry in global sustainability efforts,” Derek Gallimore, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Outsource Accelerator, commented.“Companies are not only redefining the outsourcing model but are also transforming how businesses across industries can contribute to positive social change. This report highlights their leadership in addressing pressing global challenges and serving the community.”

About the OIR 2025

The Outsourcing Impact Review (OIR) is an annual global study developed by Outsource Accelerator, the world's leading outsourcing marketplace and advisory. The OIR Awards celebrate companies whose initiatives redefine what outsourcing can achieve by driving social impact, sustainability, and ethical business practices. Now in its third edition, the 2025 review features 31 trailblazing winners from around the world who are shaping the future of responsible outsourcing.

About CBE Customer Solutions

CBE Customer Solutions, a division of CBE Companies, delivers customer experience outsourcing solutions that help clients achieve operational excellence, maintain brand integrity, and enhance customer loyalty. With decades of experience supporting highly regulated industries, CBE combines secure, compliance, and culture-aligned service delivery with a deep commitment to people and purpose. Learn more at .

About Outsource Accelerator

Outsource Accelerator (OA) is the world's trusted source of independent information, advisory, and expert implementation of outsourcing. We offer the world's leading aggregator marketplace for outsourcing. It specifically provides the conduit between world-leading outsourcing suppliers and businesses – clients – across the globe. Our website has over 5,000 articles, 500+ podcast episodes, and a comprehensive directory with 4,000+ BPO companies which are all designed to make it easier for clients to learn about and engage with outsourcing.

