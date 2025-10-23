Hardee's Brings Fresh Flavor To Pelion With New Restaurant Opening Oct. 28

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PELION, S.C., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The newest Hardee's location opens bright and early Tuesday, Oct. 28 in Pelion at 8039 Edmund Highway.

While the restaurant features many old favorites like Made from ScratchTM Biscuits, Charbroiled Burgers and Hand-Breaded Chicken TendersTM, there are also several exciting and revamped menu items, like the $5.99 Original Bag and Breakfast 2 for $5 Breakfast Mix and Match. Hardee's loyalists will appreciate that the Pelion location will offer fresh Fried Chicken, a menu item only available at select Hardee's nationwide. In addition, in a nod to everyone's favorite Made from ScratchTM Biscuits, breakfast is available until noon every day.

The location seats up to 40 guests and features the latest“retro” Hardee's restaurant design. Digital boards display the menu both at the inside counter and at the drive-thru. The restaurant will employ approximately 40 to 50 people. Delivery service will also be available through DoorDash and UberEats. Mobile ordering will be available through the Hardee's MyRewards app. Guests who download and sign up get access to exclusive offers and coupons and can earn points to be redeemed for menu rewards.

The Hardee's will be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays and 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays.

“The greater Columbia area is an important part of our business, so we're excited to invest in Pelion,” said Mike Boddie, president of Boddie-Noell Enterprises, the owner-operator of this location.“As a family-owned company, we're glad to be involved in supporting the growth of this area and look forward to seeing both familiar and new faces in the restaurant.”

The Pelion Hardee's is one of 323 Hardee's locations across four states operated by Boddie-Noell.

About Boddie-Noell Enterprises

Boddie-Noell is proud to have been a Hardee's franchise operator for more than 60 years. Family-owned, Boddie-Noell is the largest Hardee's franchisee in the United States with 323 restaurant locations in four states. The company is based in Rocky Mount, N.C. For more information, visit

CONTACT: Lindsay Priester

919-971-4451

