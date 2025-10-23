Comparatio's EDI System Surpasses 100 Million Transactions, Setting A New Benchmark For Scalable Data Exchange

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Comparatio, a leading provider of electronic data interchange (EDI) and enterprise integration solutions, today announced that its EDI platform has processed more than 100 million transactions. This achievement underscores the scalability, reliability, and trust that Comparatio's EDI system delivers to businesses managing high-volume data exchange every day.

“Our EDI platform is the backbone of many of our customers' operations,” said Jan Poehland, President at Comparatio.“Reaching 100 million transactions demonstrates the confidence our partners place in us to handle their mission-critical business documents with speed, accuracy, and security.”

Built on a modern architecture, the platform delivers unmatched scalability to process millions of transactions reliably and efficiently, along with advanced visibility and real-time monitoring for proactive tracking and troubleshooting. It integrates seamlessly with ERP, CRM, and logistics systems to eliminate manual workflows and ensures security and compliance aligned with the latest industry standards and data protection requirements.

“Our EDI solution doesn't just move data-it empowers organizations to make better, faster decisions,” added Chad Burnett, COO at Comparatio.“Crossing the 100 million mark is a testament to both the technology and the partnerships that drive our success.”

Comparatio's EDI system supports customers across manufacturing, distribution, logistics, and retail, helping them streamline supply chain communication and reduce operational costs. Its ability to integrate seamlessly with leading ERP platforms allows customers to automate business processes end-to-end and focus on growth.



About Comparatio

Comparatio delivers powerful EDI and integration solutions that help businesses connect systems, eliminate manual processes, and scale with confidence. Trusted by organizations worldwide, Comparatio's technology powers millions of mission-critical transactions every month. Learn more at .