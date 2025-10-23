Indian Embassy Presents Books To Slovak Radio And Television Library

MENAFN - IANS) Bratislava, Oct 23 (IANS) The Indian Embassy in Slovakia on Thursday presented a collection of books to the Slovak Television and Radio Library in Bratislava for creating an 'India Corner'.

"The Embassy of India presented a diverse collection of books to the Slovak Television & Radio Library in Bratislava to create an 'India corner', enriching its collection with volumes on Indian Architecture, Culture, Music, Politics etc," Indian Embassy in Slovakia posted on X.

On Wednesday, members of Indian community participated in Diwali celebrations organised by Indian Embassy in Slovakia in collaboration with Mareena Organisation and the Indian diaspora.

In a statement shared on X, Indian Embassy in Slovakia stated, "Embassy of India in collaboration with Mareena Organisation and the Indian diaspora organized Diwali celebrations in Kosice. The event brought together the community to celebrate the spirit of light, joy and unity."

On October 21, Indian Embassy participated in the Asian Day celebrations held in Slovakia, showcasing the rich cultural heritage and diversity of India. While addressing the event, India's Ambassador to Slovakia, Apoorva Srivastava, highlighted the timeless legacy of Indian civilization and the strength of India's unity in diversity.

During the event, a One District One Product (ODOP) stall was set up to promote unique Indian handicrafts and traditional products from various parts of India.

While sharing glimpses from the event on X, Indian Embassy in Slovakia wrote, "Ambassador Apoorva Srivastava addressed the gathering, highlighting the timeless legacy of Indian civilization, the strength of India's unity in diversity and the remarkable transformation taking place in India."

"An ODOP stall was set up to promote unique Indian handicrafts and traditional products from various regions of India. Indian food stall offering authentic flavours was also a major attraction, receiving an enthusiastic response from visitors," the embassy wrote in another post on X.