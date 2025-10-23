AED 5.4 Billion Worth Of Deals Sealed At Hosted Buyers Forum In First Two Day Of Global Food Week

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Hosted Buyers Forum, held as part of Global Food Week (GFW) 2025 set a new benchmark in business momentum with deals totalling around AED 5.4 billion signed during the first two days of the event.

On the first day, 18 deals worth a total of AED 1.8 billion were signed, alongside 1,353 bilateral meetings between exhibitors and qualified buyers. During these meetings, business opportunities worth AED 750 million were discussed, bringing the total value of deals to AED 2.55 billion.

The second day saw activity increase as 23 deals worth AED 2 billion were signed. Again, 2,109 bilateral meetings were held, during which participants discussed business opportunities worth AED 850 million, bringing the total value of deals on the second day to about AED 2.85 billion.

This significance of these meetings and deals underscores the importance of the forum as a strategic platform for enhancing business cooperation. It also expands the network of relationships between suppliers and buyers in the food sector at a global level.

The Hosted Buyers Forum is regarded as one of the most prominent platforms for communication and business collaboration in the food and beverage sector. Launched as part of GFW in Abu Dhabi, the event saw broad participation from top decision-makers and CEOs from around the world.

The forum is designed to increase cooperation and grow trade exchange opportunities. It does this by organising meetings between suppliers and major buyers from vital sectors such as aviation, industry, import and export and logistics services. The dedicated meeting lounge served as a focal point for discussion and idea exchange, while private meeting rooms hosted in-depth sessions on cooperation and expansion plans.

The forum attracted participants from the UAE, the GCC, Asia, Europe, America, and Africa, including top executives and decision-makers. This further reinforced Abu Dhabi's position as a global hub for cooperation in the food and beverage sector.

The previous edition of GFW saw deals worth about AED 6.2 billion signed over its three days, with more than 1,600 meetings held between buyers and exhibitors from around the world. Along with this, several memoranda of understanding and agreements were signed, confirming the pivotal role of this event in enhancing international cooperation and developing the global food and beverage sector.