MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Costa Rica Shines In Athletics At The Central American Games: Gerald Drummond And Daniela Rojas Lead The Medal Count appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

Costa Rica continues to shine at the 2025 Central American Games in Guatemala, thanks to an outstanding performance by its athletics delegation, which won multiple medals in various events.

The Costa Rican delegation made history in this edition of the games with the first mixed 4×400-meter relay event.

The team composed of Gerald Drummond, Daniela Rojas, José Pablo Elizondo, and Desiré Bermúdez was crowned with the gold medal, marking a triumph for Costa Rican athletics.

In the men's 4×400 relay, Costa Rica returned to the podium with José Pablo Elizondo, Dereck Leandro, Gerald Drummond, and Gary Altamirano, who won the gold medal.

Similarly, in the women's 4×400 relay, Daniela Rojas, Melissa Ramírez, Angeline Pondler, and Desiré Bermúdez repeated the triumph and took home the gold medal for their country.

In the individual events, Gerald Drummond continued his excellent performance by winning the 200-meter hurdles, accompanied by Alejandro Rickett, who took the silver medal.

Andrea Vargas also added another gold medal for Costa Rica by winning the 100-meter hurdles with a height of 0.84 meters.

National talent was also reflected in the field events. The shot put athlete took the top spot on the podium by dominating the competition with a weight of 7.26 kilograms.

For his part, Iván Sibaja Cerda made history by breaking the record twice in the javelin throw, with a weight of 800 grams, first with 73.67 meters and then with 74.15 meters, setting a new mark in the discipline.

With these results, Costa Rica reinforces its position as one of the most competitive delegations in the region.

The post Costa Rica Shines In Athletics At The Central American Games: Gerald Drummond And Daniela Rojas Lead The Medal Count appeared first on The Costa Rica News.