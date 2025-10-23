MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Adopting a Pet Goes Beyond Just Wanting It: You Must Analyze and Meet Several Conditions appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

This past week, the case of Martín, a mixed-breed dog (zaguate) who suffered abuse at the hands of two men who dragged him on a motorcycle in Moravia, became known. Martín was rescued and is in a shelter awaiting hip surgery and recovery from dehydration. But once he recovers, the animal will be put up for adoption.

However, adoption shouldn't be viewed romantically. Taking this step is a decision that requires responsibility and long-term commitment. To make it consciously, it is important to evaluate several key areas: emotional, financial, home conditions, and even the breed of the animal (in the case of dogs), according to María Rojas, medical director of the Petopia Hospital and Diagnostic Center.

Rojas explained that adoption is an act of responsibility, which also applies to the emotional aspect. In other words, the animal is not an accessory that will come into that person's life to“fill a void,” she said, or become a check mark on the year's to-do list. That's why the veterinarian emphasized these points before adopting a dog or any other animal.

1. Emotional Preparation

Long-term commitment: Dogs and cats can live more than 10 or 15 years; other species, even longer. Therefore, the person must be confident that they will be able to care for the animal long-term.

Time and dedication: Animals need companionship, mental stimulation, and daily physical activity.

Patience and tolerance: If it's a puppy, I assess whether I have the patience to housebreak it, potty train it, or help it eliminate outside.

If it's an adult, then whether I'm willing to help both of us adapt, or if it's a geriatric animal, if I'm willing to help the animal adapt (taking it to medical checkups, giving it medication, and even putting it in its bed).

Affective bond: It's essential that the person be willing to provide affection and treat the animal as part of the family.

Impact on daily life: Travel, moving, or changes in routine can be affected by having an animal in your care.

And very importantly: Rojas emphasized that a pet isn't something you leave in just anyone's care. If you're going on a walk or traveling, you should consider the best options to ensure the animal is in good hands.

2. Financial Responsibility

The veterinarian pointed out that adopting a pet will impact a person's pocketbook. Therefore, several questions should be asked:

What can I spend and how much can I afford to spend on this pet?

Can I give it excellent quality food?

Or am I short on money and will it end up with poor quality food? If I give it poor quality food, will it impact its quality of life?

Do I have the money to take it to the vet?

“Basic preventive medicine is for young patients: vaccinations and medical consultations. If we're talking about a puppy, it takes up all the care required for a baby.

“If we're talking about a geriatric patient, this is the stage where they need the most care and are most likely to develop illnesses. So it's important for the person to ask and answer these questions honestly,” she argued.

Again, if you're thinking of adopting, consider:

Initial expenses: bed, food bowl, water bowl, toys, carrier, leash, litter box, etc.

Food: choosing an appropriate, quality diet based on the species, age, and health needs.

Veterinary care: vaccinations, deworming, spaying/neutering, annual checkups, and possible emergencies.

Insurance or emergency fund: illnesses or accidents can entail high costs. This is especially important for dogs of breeds with

Maintenance: grooming (if applicable), cleaning the space, and replacing accessories.

3. Home conditions

No less important in this preliminary analysis is whether you have a house or apartment that's suitable for a pet.

Rojas emphasized these aspects:

Sufficient space: not enough A large dog, a cat, or a rabbit-each requires space and environmental enrichment.

Security: protected windows, fenced yards, and the absence of dangerous objects or toxic plants.

Neighbor tolerance: barking or noise can cause conflicts in apartments.

Climate and ventilation: the animal must have shelter from extreme temperatures and a comfortable place to rest.

Play and exercise areas: at home or nearby to meet its physical needs.

4. Breeds

Dachshunds are very popular right now.

Rojas commented that dachshunds often suffer from intervertebral disc disease (IVDD): their long back increases the risk of herniated discs, which can cause pain, weakness, and even paralysis.

“We're talking about a cost of up to ¢1 million, including surgery, between exams, doctors, and more.”“I'm counting on that money in case something happens to my dog,” the veterinarian wondered.

Other cases: Bulldogs and Pugs, which are trachycephalic breeds and have respiratory, spinal, and skin problems.

“There are many things I have to take into account when adopting an animal (or buying one). I have to carefully analyze all the elements mentioned above and, of course, make sure I have all the love I want to give it to care for it.

“An animal is not a luxury, it's not a necessity. It's a companion; it's a decision I make and a responsibility I assume,” Rojas concluded.

