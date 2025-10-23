New Survey Shows Nearly 70% Of Older Adults In Singapore Underestimate Their Risk Of Shingles Only 1 In 4 Plans To Consult Their Doctor On Prevention



A survey by Ipsos, sponsored by GSK, found that while 63% of adults aged 50 years or over in Singapore were aware of shingles, only 29% recognised that 1 in 3 may develop the disease in their lifetime.

Less than half of respondents (44%) understood that shingles can increase the risk of stroke or heart attack; fewer (36%) knew that the risk for shingles further increases amongst those with underlying chronic health conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cardiovascular disease, or diabetes.

Only 1 in 4 intended to discuss shingles prevention with their doctor within the next three months. Survey findings reinforce need for deeper understanding of shingles and to encourage older adults to consult their doctors on shingles prevention.

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 October 2025 – A new survey1highlighted that 63% of older adults aged 50 years or over in Singapore recognised shingles, also known as herpes zoster, as a serious disease. However, two out of three underestimated their personal risk of contracting the disease. Despite the high awareness in this group, only 25% intended to discuss shingles prevention with their doctor within the next three months.

The survey further showed that only 44% of respondents understood that those who have had shingles are at a significantly higher risk of heart attack (+59%) and stroke (+35%) compared to those who have not had shingles.2

The survey also found that 36% of respondents know that the risk for shingles further increases amongst those with underlying chronic health conditions.3

A local study has earlier reported that more than 85% of Singaporean adults aged 60 years or over have declared having been diagnosed with at least one chronic health condition.4The five most reported chronic health conditions amongst older adults in Singapore in 2020 were: high blood pressure or hypertension; high blood cholesterol or lipids; joint pain, arthritis, or nerve pain; high blood sugar or diabetes; and renal/kidney or urinary tract ailments.4

The“Shingles Awareness Tracking Survey” conducted by Ipsos, on behalf of GSK, surveyed 200 adults aged 50 years or over in July of this year to measure the level of public understanding and perceptions of shingles in Singapore.1

In the survey, only 48% of respondents understood that the virus which causes chickenpox during childhood, the varicella-zoster virus (VZV), can remain in the body and reactivate later in life to cause shingles. 5,6

See also Ivan The Hair People Marks 3 Years of Hair and Scalp Excellence in Singapore

VZV is present in most adults aged 50 years or over7 and may reactivate with advancing age.8 As people age, the strength of the immune system response to infection wanes, increasing the risk of developing shingles.9

Dr Asok Kurup, from the Infectious Diseases Care Department at Mount Elizabeth Hospital, explained,“In Singapore, more than 90% of adults aged 50 years or over carry this virus.10This means one in three will eventually develop shingles.”9

The survey also showed that at least 70% of respondents could identify the common symptoms of shingles such as a painful rash at the affected site.5Moreover, at least 60% understood that the disease could lead to long-term, potentially permanent, complications such as nerve pain, also known as Postherpetic Neuralgia (PHN), that can last for years.11

PHN is the most common complication of shingles. It affects approximately 10% to 18% of people with the disease, and the risk of PHN increases with age.12

To help encourage more older adults to consult their doctors about shingles, GSK launched an initiative in October that hired and trained seniors aged 50 years or over to become community ambassadors for shingles awareness. These ambassadors have been participating in various wellness events and activities at ageing centres, where they share personal stories and encourage their peers to go and speak with their doctor about the disease and the ways to prevent it.

A shingles awareness community ambassador (left) demonstrates a simulation of long-term pain or postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), a potential complication of shingles.11 Photo: GSK.

Ms Claire, who is in her forties, shared in a conversation with GSK,“When my father had shingles for the second time around, he was in his 60's.13 And he came out one day, saying 'Look, take a look at this,' and there were rashes on his forehead and a little bit on his torso.13He said that there was stinging pain,11and I could feel that he was undergoing this pain because he did not wipe his face and wash. He would wake up a few times at night because of the pain on his forehead and body.”

Claire is a caregiver to her father, Christopher, who was diagnosed with shingles twice. Photo: GSK.

“While we see that overall awareness continues to improve, we need to further strengthen the understanding of our communities on the increased risk of shingles amongst adults aged 50 years or over - and it can be prevented. Go speak with your doctor,” said Dr Asok.

See also DFI Retail Group Partners with Toumi Foods to Bring Award-Winning Low-Carbon Rice to Hong Kong and Macau, Advancing Sustainability Goals for 2026

References

1Ipsos. Shingles Awareness Tracking Survey Wave 4: Consumers Singapore. August 2025. Version 1. Study reference: 25-023546-01. Client Use Only. Strictly Confidential.

2 Kim, M. C., Yun, S. C., Lee, H. B., Lee, P. H., Lee, S. W., Choi, S. H., Kim, Y. S., Woo, J. H., Kim, S. H., & Kwon, S. U. (2017). Herpes Zoster Increases the Risk of Stroke and Myocardial Infarction. Journal of the American College of Cardiology, 70(2), 295–296.

3 Steinmann M, Lampe D, Grosser J, Schmidt J, Hohoff ML, Fischer A, Greiner W. Risk factors for herpes zoster infections: a systematic review and meta-analysis unveiling common trends and heterogeneity patterns. Infection. 2024 Jun;52(3):1009-1026. doi: 10.1007/s15010-023-02156-y. Epub 2024 Jan 18. PMID: 38236326; PMCID: PMC11142967.

4 Chan, A., Malhotra, R., Visaria, A., Sung, P., Siok Seng, B. J., Ching, & Tan, Y. W. (2020). Transitions in health, employment, social engagement and intergenerational Transfers in Singapore Study (THE SIGNS Study) – II: Cross-Sectional and Longitudinal analyses of Key aspects of Successful Ageing. Centre for Ageing Research and Education, Duke-NUS Medical School. #8212;ii-report-(revised).pdf?sfvrsn=b391ced0_0

5 Harpaz R et al. MMWR Recomm Rep 2008;57:1-30; quiz CE2-4.

6 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Herpes Zoster (Shingles). Available at: . Accessed May 2022.

7 Johnson, R.W., et al. Herpes zoster epidemiology, management, and disease and economic burden in Europe: a multidisciplinary perspective. Therapeutic advances in vaccines. 2015;3(4):109-20.

8 Mueller, N.H., et al. Varicella zoster virus infection: clinical features, molecular pathogenesis of disease, and latency. Neurologic clinics. 2008;26(3):675-97.

9 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (US). Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Prevention of Herpes Zoster. Available at: . Accessed May 2022.

10 Fatha N, et al. Int J Infect Dis. 2014;22:73-77.

11 World Health Organization (WHO). Shingles (Herpes Zoster): Fact Sheet. Retrieved from Accessed on 13 October 2025.

12 CDC;2024;1-3;Shingles Facts and Stats.

13 CDC; 2024;1-4; Shingles Symptoms and Complications.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About GSK

GSK is a global biopharma company with a purpose to unite science, technology, and talent to get ahead of disease together. Find out more at .

About the Shingles Awareness Tracking Survey

The Shingles Awareness Tracking Survey was an online survey of 200 adults aged 50 years or over, conducted between 14 July to 31 July 2025 by Ipsos, on behalf of GSK. The purpose of this survey was to assess consumer awareness and perceptions of Shingles in Singapore.

Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.