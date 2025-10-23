Goldman Sachs Claims Top Spot In MENA Deal-Making Surge

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Global investment bank Goldman Sachs has secured the richest place in regional mergers and acquisitions activity in the Middle East and North Africa market, advising on 24 deals worth a combined US$104 billion in the first nine months of 2025, according to data from LSEG Deals Intelligence. The firm's Co-head of Investment Banking for the Middle East & North Africa, Jassim AlSane, said the growth was driven by“national champions... with significant growth objectives” and government-backed strategies.

M&A volumes across the region have picked up substantially, supported by sovereign backing and major consolidation efforts. According to LSEG's broader MENA investment banking review, M&A activity hit US$66.4 billion in the first quarter alone, illustrating a robust trajectory for the region. The strong performance underscores an increasingly active market for deals even amid global macro-economic headwinds.

Goldman's dominance emerged as national-champion companies in the Gulf co-led big transactions. These firms often benefit from state support and predefined strategic mandates that accelerate investment decisions. AlSane highlighted that the top-10 deals for the firm in the region were“underpinned by an approved strategy” and“government-backed,” signalling a close alignment between private investment banks and states seeking large-scale diversification.

Key sectors powering the deal flow include energy-transition assets, infrastructure, and digital platforms. Observers note that the MENA region is embracing its role as a growth frontier for capital deployment, leveraging both private and sovereign funds to consolidate industries and build scale quickly. In particular, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates continue to push forward national frameworks that incentivise large transactions.

Despite the gains, the environment is not without uncertainty. Globally, deal volume has not uniformly increased - while deal value is up, the overall number of transactions in certain markets remains flat or declining. In the MENA context, some deals have faced delays or regulatory hurdles associated with cross‐border scrutiny and the need for state coordination. Critics argue that heavy reliance on government-backed mandates may reduce private-sector initiative and create hurdles in negotiation and valuation.

Goldman's rise in the region also reflects wider trends in global investment banking. The firm posted a 42 per cent jump in investment-banking fees in the third quarter of 2025, citing advisory revenue jolts of 60 per cent year-on-year. While that data is global rather than specifically MENA-focused, it indicates that investment banking hunger for strategic transactions is rising and Goldman is benefiting. These elevated fee levels are the highest the firm has seen in years and point to a structural shift in deal-making dynamics.

