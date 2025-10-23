Camp Southern Ground Announces Inaugural Unsung Hero LIVE Benefit Concert

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A Night of Music, Veteran Storytelling, and Inspiration Supporting Veterans. Nov. 8, 2025. Trilith Town Stage. Doors Open 7PM

Fayetteville, Georgia, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get ready for a night like no other! Camp Southern Ground proudly presents the first-ever Unsung Hero LIVE, a benefit concert that celebrates veterans, music, and the stories that inspire us all. Kicking off Veterans Day early, this is your chance to experience electrifying performances, heartfelt storytelling, and moments that will stay with you long after the last note fades.

Presented by Prologis, Unsung Hero LIVE spotlights veteran and military-affiliated artists, including:



Shannon Book – Navy combat veteran turned rock sensation, Shannon delivers raw, electrifying performances that give voice to the veteran experience.

Rachel Harvey Hill – Air Force spouse and rising country star, Rachel captivates audiences with her heartfelt vocals and inspiring journey from service to song. Andrew Wiscombe – Decorated Army veteran and Americana singer-songwriter, Andrew's soulful lyrics capture grit, hope, and the American spirit.

Adding star power to this inaugural event are Coy Bowles and Danny de los Reyes of Zac Brown Band, musicians Dani Rose and Jonah Prill, along with acclaimed singer-songwriters David Ryan Harris, Tim Nichols (“Live Like You Were Dying”), and Doug Johnson (“Three Wooden Crosses”).

Bringing it all together, Tug Cowart of 680 The Fan and the Atlanta Braves Radio Network will serve as emcee for the evening.

Unsung Hero LIVE is more than a concert; it's a chance to support a powerful mission. All proceeds benefit Camp Southern Ground's Warrior Programs – Warrior Week, Warrior Family Camp, Warrior Song, and Warrior PATHH. All programs, which support transitioning veterans and their families as they navigate life after military service, are provided at no cost to participants.

Event Details

When: Saturday, November 8, 2025. Doors Open 7PM

Where: Trilith Town Stage, 125 Shepperton Way, Fayetteville, GA

Cost: Individual tickets – $75

Limited sponsorship, VIP, and group packages are also available.

Join us for the first-ever Unsung Hero LIVE, where every song tells a story, every story honors our nation's heroes, and every ticket makes a real difference.

Learn more and get your tickets at campsouthernground/live!

MORE ABOUT CAMP SOUTHERN GROUND

Founded in 2011 by Grammy Award-winning artist Zac Brown, Camp Southern Ground is a world-class facility in Fayetteville, Georgia dedicated to serving youth and veterans.

During summer months, Camp Southern Ground is an inclusive, residential camp serving kids of different backgrounds and abilities. For the remainder of the year, Camp Southern Ground is dedicated to serving veterans. These Warrior programs, provided at no cost to participants, help veterans and their families find community, direction, purpose, and support to thrive in life after military service. For more information, please visit.

