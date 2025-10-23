Cherokee Collins: Ozark Mark's Stirring Tale Of Family, Freedom, And Survival On The Eve Of Civil War

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Set against the backdrop of a nation on the brink of war, Cherokee Collins by Ozark Mark (R. Suleman) is a sweeping historical novel that explores the power of family, freedom, and moral conviction in the face of impossible choices. This deeply human story captures the struggle for dignity and belonging during one of America's most turbulent eras.

Through evocative prose and richly drawn characters, Cherokee Collins brings to life the rugged beauty of the Smoky Mountains and the tensions of a country divided. The story follows Cherokee Collins, a man caught between loyalty to his kin and the moral pull of his conscience as the Civil War looms. Torn between protecting those he loves and standing against the injustices that surround him, Cherokee's journey becomes a moving exploration of courage, sacrifice, and identity.

What sets Cherokee Collins apart is its emotional depth and historical authenticity. Ozark Mark paints with both grit and grace, capturing not only the hardship of frontier life but the resilience of the human spirit. The novel delves into the cost of freedom-what it demands, what it redeems, and what it leaves behind.

“I wanted to tell a story that feels as real as it is raw,” says Suleman.“Cherokee Collins isn't just about the Civil War-it's about what happens when ordinary people are forced to decide who they are, and what they stand for, when the world is at war with itself.”

The novel's blend of historical realism and emotional storytelling will resonate with readers who appreciate authors such as Charles Frazier (Cold Mountain) and Robert Hicks (The Widow of the South). It's a testament to the enduring strength of compassion in times when humanity is most tested.

With Cherokee Collins, Ozark Mark offers a timeless reminder that freedom is not merely a political ideal-it's a deeply personal pursuit, fought and earned through conscience, courage, and love.

The book is now available - secure your copy here:

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

