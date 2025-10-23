Supreme Legislation Committee And Dubai Judicial Institute Launch 'Legislative Drafting' Training Programme

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) In an effort to strengthen leadership and build an integrated legislative ecosystem

In a strategic step that reflects Dubai's vision of strengthening its legislative environment, the Supreme Legislation Committee (SLC) and the Dubai Judicial Institute (DJI) have launched the specialised programme 'Legislative Drafting', accredited by the National Qualifications Center under the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research. The programme aims to equip legal professionals with the appropriate skills, in compliance with the UAE national standards for qualifications and training programmes.

The programme falls within the framework of a memorandum of understanding signed by Ahmad Bin Meshar, Supreme Legislation Committee Secretary General, and Judge Dr Ebtisam Ali Al Badwawi, Director General of Dubai Judicial Institute. This agreement affirms both parties' commitment to promoting innovation in the legislative industry, while improving the capabilities of national forces in drafting legislation aligned with the Emirate's strategic vision and expectations for the future.

The programme is designed to meet the practical needs of government entities, provide participants with the necessary legal and technical skills, and enhance their ability to draft legislation, with the help of comprehensive training content that covers all theoretical and practical pillars.

Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar, Secretary General of SLC, said,“We take great pride in our joint agreement with DJI, marking the beginning of a strategic partnership driven by the 'Legislative Drafting' programme. This initiative seeks to strengthen the skills and expertise of legal professionals across government entities, in line with our commitment to imparting our wealth of expertise in developing the legislative ecosystem, enriching legal knowledge, and providing participants with the tools to enhance their legislative drafting capabilities. By advancing the skills and technical expertise of our national cadres, we reiterate our commitment to shaping a legislative infrastructure that addresses current requirements, anticipates future challenges, and aligns with Dubai's broader development objectives.”

Judge Dr Ebtisam Ali Al Badwawi, Director General of Dubai Judicial Institute, noted that this partnership embodies Dubai's strategic vision of establishing a flexible and modern legislative framework. Dr Ebtessam reaffirmed the Institute's steadfast commitment to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, and Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council, which underscore the importance of enhancing Dubai's legislative and judicial landscape.

Judge Dr Ebtisam Ali Al Badwawi Added,“At DJI, we are proud to partner with SLC, a foundational institution committed to advancing the legislative quality in Dubai. By establishing this programme, we are building a comprehensive training curriculum designed to ensure consistency, clarity, and cohesion in legislative drafting, reflecting Dubai's future vision and reinforcing excellence across judicial operations.”

This collaboration represents a significant milestone in the development of comprehensive training programmes that is built on the latest practical methodologies in legislative drafting, ensuring that legal professionals are sufficiently trained and prepared for challenges.

Through this agreement, both parties reaffirm their commitment to strengthening institutional collaboration and fostering knowledge exchange. The partnership further supports Dubai's continued excellence in the legislative sector and contributes to the growing pool of legal professionals capable of drafting modern regulations that meet future demands across all judicial and legal fields.