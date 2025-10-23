403
Russia Is Open to Continued Dialogue with US
(MENAFN) In response to the Trump administration's recent statement that there are “no plans” for a meeting between the US and Russian presidents, Moscow expressed on Thursday that it remains open to ongoing communication with Washington.
During a press briefing in Moscow, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova explained that the purpose of continued Russia-US engagement is to clarify the specifics of their dialogue concerning various aspects of bilateral relations as well as joint actions toward a resolution of the Ukrainian crisis.
“We proceed from the assumption that Washington will continue sharing its considerations and motives concerning measures taken, including those made public,” Zakharova remarked.
She reaffirmed that Russia's stance on the Ukrainian conflict has not changed.
This includes maintaining Ukraine’s status of reliable neutrality and non-alignment, ensuring its nuclear-free condition, its demilitarization, and "denazification," as well as providing firm guarantees for the rights and freedoms of Russian-speaking citizens and allowing the Ukrainian Orthodox Church to operate freely.
"This serves as a starting point in our dialogue with the United States and other interested countries seeking to make constructive contributions to the cause of settlement," Zakharova emphasized.
Zakharova added that Russia does not see any major obstacles to continuing the dialogue initiated by the Russian and US presidents, aimed at aligning political frameworks to resolve the Ukrainian conflict and achieving tangible outcomes.
"Yes, this is difficult and painstaking work, but it must be done through diplomatic efforts and instruments rather than leaks or provocations," she concluded.
