ARCF III Participates In US$23.4 Million Registered Direct Offering And Private Placement
|Common Shares issuable on exercise or conversion
|Common Shares Owned
|Warrant Shares
|Option Shares
|Partially Diluted Total
|% Change in Ownership (1)
|J. Alberto Arias
|62,533 (0.1%)
|---
|173,309
|235,842 (0.3%)
|0.0
|%
|Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd.
|6,547 (0.0%)
|---
|---
|6,547 (0.0%)
|(0.01
|%)
|ARCF II
|26,468,209 (29.9%)
|---
|---
|26,468,209 (29.9%)
|(11.2
|%)
|ARCF II (Mexico)
|1,501,731 (1.7%)
|---
|---
|1,501,731 (1.7%)
|(0.6
|%)
|ARCF III
|4,918,033 (5.6%)
|4,918,033
|---
|9,836,066 (11.1%)
|11.1
|%
|TOTAL:
|32,957,053 (37.3%)
|4,918,033
|173,309
|38,048,395 (43.0%)
|(0.8
|%)
|Represents change in ownership as a result of the Offering on a partially diluted basis, assuming the exercise of only ARCF III Fund warrants and J. Alberto Arias options. Percentages may not add due to rounding.
The ARC Funds are managed by Arias Resource Capital Management LP (the“ Manager”). The respective general partner of each of the ARC Funds retains the power to make investment and voting decisions in respect of the Largo securities beneficially owned by the ARC Funds. J. Alberto Arias is the sole director of each of the general partners of the ARC Funds and indirectly controls the Manager. As such, Mr. Arias may be deemed to share voting and dispositive power with respect to the Largo securities beneficially owned by the ARC Funds, but he disclaims any beneficial ownership of any such securities, except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.
The ARCF Funds may, from time to time, acquire additional securities of Largo and/or dispose of such securities as they may deem appropriate. The ARCF Funds currently have no other immediate plans or intentions to acquire or dispose of securities of Largo, but depending on market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, trading prices of securities of Largo, Largo's business, financial condition and prospects and/or other relevant factors, the ARCF Funds may develop such plans or intentions in the future.
This news release has been disseminated in accordance with the early warning requirements of Canadian provincial securities laws.
For further information, please contact: J. Alberto Arias, Director, phone: (305) 913-5401
e-mail:....
The dissemination of this release in the United States or to any United States news service may constitute a violation of U.S. securities laws.
