Cancer Gene Therapy Market To Reach USD 17.35 Billion By 2032, Spread Of Personalized Treatments Increasing SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growing use of CAR-T therapy for large B-cell lymphoma, gene delivery innovations to solid lesions, and growing investor interest are driving the cancer gene therapy industry forward Austin, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cancer Gene Therapy Market Size & Growth Analysis: According to SNS Insider, the global Cancer Gene Therapy Market size was valued at USD 4.07 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 17.35 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 19.96% over 2025-2032. The U.S. cancer gene therapy market size was valued at USD 1.95 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 8.30 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 19.90% over 2025-2032. This growth is largely driven by the following factors: increased cancer malignancy, increasing research and clinical trials on CAR-T and other gene therapies, and ahead-of-the-curve innovations in gene delivery techniques, viral vectors, and edited cell therapies. Both patients and physicians have also increased awareness of personalized medicine and therapies.

Get free Sample Report of Cancer Gene Therapy Market: The growth of gene therapy is also due to the fact that many countries are moving beyond primary care to develop gene-based therapies for treatment-resistant or recurrent cancers. As a result, industrial investment and partnerships have increased, leading to competition and new products entering the market. Major Players Analysis Listed in the Cancer Gene Therapy Market Report are

OncoGenex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Merck KGaA

Introgen Therapeutics Inc.

GSK plc (GlaxoSmithKline)

GenVec

Genelux Corporation

Elevate Bio Inc.

Celgene Inc.

Bluebird Bio Inc.

BioCancell Inc. Other players Cancer Gene Therapy Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 4.07 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 17.35 Billion CAGR CAGR of 19.96% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Key Segments . By Indication (Large B-Cell Lymphoma, Multiple Myeloma, Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), Melanoma (lesions), Others)

. By Route of Administration (Intravenous, Others)

. By Vector Type (Lentivirus, Retrovirus & Gamma Retrovirus, AAV, Modified Herpes Simplex Virus, Adenovirus, Others)

. By End User (Cancer Research Institutes, Diagnostic Centers, Others [Hospitals and Biotechnology Companies]) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Segmentation Analysis:

By Indication

In 2024, the cancer gene therapy market share was led by the large B-cell lymphoma segment with a 54.26%, due to the successful launch and uptake of CAR-T cell therapies targeted against these indications. During the forecast period, the other segment, which encompasses solid tumors, glioblastoma, pancreatic cancer, and other forms of malignancies, is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

By Route of Administration

In 2024, the Intravenous segment held the largest share of the cancer gene therapy market with 91.25% due to intravenous being the traditional and most prominent route of delivery for existing gene therapies, particularly CAR-T cell and viral vector-based therapies. The intravenous segment is also expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period owing to the continuous advances in gene therapy have yet to sway the route of administration from IV.

By Vector Type

Lentivirus segment dominated the cancer gene therapy market in 2024 with a 46.18% market share, as it has been the key technology for ex vivo gene therapies, particularly CAR-T cell therapies in hematologic cancers, such as large B-cell lymphoma and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The AAV segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing vector-based market during the forecast period, as innovators are targeting breakthroughs in solid tumors and in vivo gene therapy.

By End-User

The cancer research institute's segment dominated the cancer gene therapy market with a 74.5% market share due to that they are significant contributors to research in the advancement, testing, and science of natural and artificial cancer treatments. The others (hospitals and biotechnology companies) segment is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the commercialization of approved gene therapies and hospital-based administration.

By Region

The cancer gene therapy market is dominated by North America, with 63.11% market share in 2024, driven by the highly evolved biotechnology ecosystem in this region, the presence of leading gene therapy developers, and early regulatory approvals of path-breaking therapies, including CAR-T cell therapies.

The cancer gene therapy market analysis in Asia Pacific is growing at a significant rate, followed by North America, as there is a large patient population growing rapidly, a high number of cancer cases are being registered, with high investment in genomics and biopharmaceuticals.

Buy the Cancer Gene Therapy Market Report Now:

Recent News:



May 2025 – Merck KGaA announced encouraging data from the clinic to justify its USD 85 million upfront investment in a late-phase tenosynovial giant cell tumor (TGCT) therapy, and TGCT is a rare, locally aggressive tumor. As Merck gets primed to face off against Daiichi Sankyo and Ono Pharmaceutical over the TGCT treatment battleground, the data drop positions it. January 2025 - GSK plc announced the acquisition of IDRx, Inc., a clinical-stage Boston-based biopharmaceutical company developing precision therapeutics for GISTs. The upfront consideration consists of an immediate cash payment of US$1 billion and a further USD 150 million contingents on regulatory milestones being achieved. The acquisition gives GSK lead asset IDRX-42, a highly selective KIT TKI in development for first- and second-line GIST treatment.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



CANCER INCIDENCE & PREVALENCE METRICS – helps you analyze the growing cancer burden across regions and identify high-demand therapeutic areas driving gene therapy adoption.

GENE THERAPY CLINICAL PIPELINE INSIGHTS – helps you track active clinical trials, approval rates, and breakthrough designations to assess innovation velocity and commercial readiness.

THERAPY TYPE & REGIONAL ADOPTION TRENDS – helps you uncover market penetration levels for viral and non-viral therapies across major regions, highlighting investment and expansion opportunities.

PRECISION ONCOLOGY PRESCRIPTION ANALYTICS – helps you evaluate prescribing behavior, biomarker-based targeting, and real-world adoption of personalized cancer treatments.

MANUFACTURING & SUPPLY CHAIN CAPACITY INDEX – helps you understand production scalability, regional manufacturing hubs, and supply chain resilience essential for commercial gene therapy rollout. REGULATORY AND REIMBURSEMENT FRAMEWORKS – helps you assess evolving FDA/EMA guidelines and payer models supporting gene therapy accessibility and market sustainability.

Access Complete Report Details of Cancer Gene Therapy Market Analysis & Outlook:

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at...]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Rohan Jadhav - Principal Consultant Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK) Email:...