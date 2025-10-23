Correction: AS Tallink Grupp Unaudited Consolidated Interim Report For The Q3 2025





The results of AS Tallink Grupp for the Q3 2025 will be introduced at an Investor Webinar held today at 12:00 (EEST).

In the third quarter (1 July–30 September) of 2025, AS Tallink Grupp and its subsidiaries (hereinafter referred to as“the Group”) carried 1 766 335 passengers, which is 3.0% more than in the third quarter of 2024. The number of cargo units transported decreased by 9.8% year-on-year amounting to 60 306. The number of passenger vehicles was up by 0.4% compared to the same period a year ago and amounted to 251 751.

The Group's unaudited consolidated revenue amounted to EUR 233.1 million (EUR 231.9 million in Q3 2024). Unaudited EBITDA was EUR 68.9 million (EBITDA of EUR 68.4 million in Q3 2024) and the unaudited net profit for the period was EUR 40.8 million (net profit of EUR 36.8 million in Q3 2024).

The following operational factors impacted the Group's revenue and operating results in the third quarter of 2025:



Demand was impacted by low confidence levels among consumers and businesses, economic challenges in the Group's main markets, and global geopolitical tensions.

As at the end of the quarter, the Group operated 12 vessels including 2 shuttle vessels, 6 passenger vessels, 3 vessels that were chartered out and 1 vessel that was in lay-up.

In August 2025, the Group's subsidiary Tallinn-Helsinki Line Limited sold the cargo vessel Regal Star to AMS Line Shipping Co.

The Group operated 3 hotels in Tallinn and 1 in Riga.

Payment of dividends in the amount of EUR 22.3 million and related income tax in the amount of EUR 4.9 million impacted the Group's cash balance.

The Group's net debt was EUR 432.7 million as at the end of the third quarter of 2025 (EUR 459.7 million as at 30 June 2025) bringing the net debt to EBITDA ratio to 3.4 as at 30 September 2025.

In the third quarter of 2025, total loan repayment and interest payment amounted to EUR 20.9 million.

The Group continues to focus on cost efficiencies from the previously implemented measures and maintaining profitable operations on its core routes. The Group regularly monitors the developments on its core routes including the capacity of each route and continues to look for new chartering options for vessels not used on the main routes and to work on extending the existing chartering agreements.

Sales and Results by Segments

In the third quarter of 2025, the Group's total revenue increased by EUR 1.2 million to EUR 233.1 million compared to EUR 231.9 million a year ago.

Revenue from route operations (the Group's core business) increased by EUR 1.3 million to EUR 194.9 million compared to the third quarter of 2024. The segment result from route operations (the Group's core business) amounted to EUR 46.5 million compared to EUR 48.1 million in the third quarter of 2024.

The number of passengers carried on the Estonia-Finland route increased by 10.1% in year-on-year comparison. The number of transported cargo units decreased by 8.2%. Revenue from the Estonia-Finland route increased by EUR 8.6 million compared to the same period a year ago and amounted to EUR 95.4 million while the segment result decreased by EUR 1.2 million to EUR 30.2 million, year-on-year. The segment reflects the operations of two shuttle vessels, MyStar and Megastar, and the cruise ferry Victoria I. A year ago, the cruise ferry Victoria I operated the Tallinn-Stockholm route from 31 May until 31 August 2024.

In the third quarter of 2025, the year-on-year decrease in the number of passengers on Finland-Sweden routes was 1.4%. The number of transported cargo units decreased by 17.6%. The routes' revenue increased by EUR 0.4 million to EUR 73.0 million and the segment result decreased by EUR 1.0 million to EUR 12.2 million, year-on-year. The segment reflects the operations of one cruise ferry on the Turku-Stockholm (the cruise ferry Baltic Princess) and two cruise ferries on the Helsinki-Stockholm route (the cruise ferries Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony).

On Estonia-Sweden routes the number of carried passengers decreased by 23.5% and the number of transported cargo units decreased by 10.0% compared to the same period a year ago. Year-on-year, the revenue of Estonia-Sweden routes decreased by EUR 7.7 million to EUR 26.5 million. The segment result increased by EUR 0.6 million to EUR 4.1 million. The Estonia-Sweden segment reflects the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär routes. The Tallinn-Stockholm route was operated by the cruise ferry Baltic Queen. The Paldiski-Kapellskär route was operated by the passenger vessel Superfast IX. During the same period a year ago, the Paldiski-Kapellskär route was operated by two cargo vessels, Sailor and Regal Star. Also, the Tallinn-Stockholm route was operated by two cruise ferries, Baltic Queen and Victoria I, from 31 May to 31 August 2024.

Revenue from the segment Other remained steady compared to the same period a year ago amounting to EUR 40.1 million. The segment result was EUR 10.0 million up by EUR 1.8 million, year-on-year.

As at the end of the third quarter of 2025, the Group had 3 vessels on charter (as at the end of third quarter of 2024: 3 vessels).

At the end of the third quarter of 2025, the following vessels were chartered out:



The cruise ferry Romantika was chartered out in May 2025 to the Algerian state-owned enterprise Madar Maritime Company EPE/SPA for 9 months with an option to extend the agreement by 6+6 months upon its expiration.

The cruise ferry Galaxy I was chartered out in September 2022 to Slaapschepen Public BV, an organisation nominated by Centraal Orgaan Opvang Asielzoekers (COA) in the Netherlands. In September 2025, the charter agreement of Galaxy I was extended until October 2026. The agreement includes another 12-month extension option after the end of the term. The cruise ferry Silja Europa was chartered out in August 2022 to Slaapschepen Public BV, an organisation nominated by Centraal Orgaan Opvang Asielzoekers (COA) in the Netherlands. The recent charter agreement from December 2024 is effective until the end of January 2026. The agreement includes the option of extending the agreement at the end of the agreement period by another 6+6 months.

Earnings

In the third quarter of 2025, the Group's gross profit remained on the same level as in the third quarter of 2024 and amounted to by EUR 67.2 million (EUR 67.0 million in the third quarter of 2024). The Group generated EBITDA of EUR 68.9 million in the third quarter of 2025 compared to EUR 68.4 million a year ago.

Amortisation and depreciation expense decreased by EUR 1.3 million to EUR 23.0 million year-on-year. The decline was partly driven by the sale of the passenger vessel Star I in April 2025 and the cargo vessel Regal Star in August 2025.

As a result of decreased outstanding loan balance and declining interest rates net finance costs declined by EUR 2.2 million year-on-year to EUR 4.9 million in the third quarter of 2025 (EUR 7.2 million in the third quarter of 2024).

The Group's unaudited net profit for the third quarter of 2025 was EUR 40.8 million or EUR 0.055 per share. In the third quarter of 2024, the Group earned net profit of EUR 36.8 million or EUR 0.05 per share.

Investments

The Group's investments in the third quarter of 2025 amounted to EUR 5.5 million (EUR 5.6 million in the third quarter of 2024). Main investments in vessels included maintenance and repair works i.e., technical works as well as interior upgrades. The Group also continued to invest in the improvement of its IT systems.

Financial Position

At the end of the third quarter of 2025, the Group's net debt amounted to EUR 432.7 million, down by EUR 27.0 million compared to the end of the second quarter of 2025. The net debt to EBITDA ratio was 3.4 at the reporting date (3.6 as at 30 June 2025).

As at 30 September 2025, the Group's cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 31.9 million (EUR 36.0 million as at 30 June 2025) and the Group had EUR 100.0 million in unused credit lines (EUR 92.0 million as at 30 June 2025). The total liquidity buffer (cash, cash equivalents and unused credit facilities) amounted to EUR 131.9 million (EUR 128.0 million as at 30 June 2025).

During the quarter, the Group repaid loans and interest expense in the amount of EUR 20.9 million (EUR 33.2 million in the third quarter of 2024).

Dividends

In 2018, the Group adopted a dividend policy subject to which dividends of a minimum amount of EUR 0.05 per share would be paid if the economic performance enables it.

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 20 May 2025 adopted a resolution to pay a dividend of EUR 0.06 per share in 2025 in the total amount of EUR 44.6 million. In 2025 the dividends are paid in two instalments. The first instalment of EUR 0.03 per share in the total amount of EUR 22.3 million was paid out on 2 July 2025. The second instalment of EUR 0.03 per share in the total amount of EUR 22.3 million will be paid out on 25 November 2025.

Key Figures