Moscow remains open for talks despite no plans for meeting by US
(MENAFN) Following the Trump administration’s statement that there are currently “no plans” for a meeting between the US and Russian presidents, Moscow emphasized on Thursday that it remains open to ongoing contacts with Washington, according to reports.
At a news briefing in Moscow, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that Russian-US communications aim to clarify the parameters of dialogue on both bilateral relations and potential joint steps toward resolving the conflict in Ukraine.
"We proceed from the assumption that Washington will continue sharing its considerations and motives concerning measures taken, including those made public," she said.
Zakharova reiterated that Russia’s position on Ukraine remains unchanged, emphasizing priorities such as guaranteeing the country’s neutrality and non-alignment, ensuring it remains nuclear-free, pursuing demilitarization and “denazification,” protecting the rights of Russian-speaking populations, and allowing unrestricted operations of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.
“This serves as a starting point in our dialogue with the United States and other interested countries seeking to make constructive contributions to the cause of settlement,” she added.
She further noted that Russia does not foresee major obstacles in continuing the process initiated by the two presidents, aimed at establishing a political framework to resolve the Ukrainian crisis and turning it into concrete outcomes.
