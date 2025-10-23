403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Imposes New Sanctions on Russia's Oil Giants
(MENAFN) The United States has introduced fresh sanctions targeting Russia's two biggest oil firms as part of an effort to pressure Moscow into engaging in peace talks over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
This move came just a day after US President Donald Trump announced that a scheduled meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest would be postponed indefinitely.
"Every time I speak to Vladimir, I have good conversations and then they don't go anywhere," Trump remarked.
Though the economic impact of these sanctions on Russia is expected to be limited, the decision marks a significant departure from Trump's previous stance.
Initially, Trump had stated that sanctions would not be imposed unless European countries stopped purchasing Russian oil.
However, the Kremlin responded by asserting that Russia was "immune" to the effects of these sanctions.
Trump had long threatened stronger measures against Moscow, yet refrained from taking such actions in the hope of facilitating a peace agreement to end the prolonged invasion, which has been ongoing for more than three years.
His administration has attempted to position the US as a neutral intermediary in the conflict, contrasting with the strong support Ukraine received from Trump's predecessor, Joe Biden.
This move came just a day after US President Donald Trump announced that a scheduled meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest would be postponed indefinitely.
"Every time I speak to Vladimir, I have good conversations and then they don't go anywhere," Trump remarked.
Though the economic impact of these sanctions on Russia is expected to be limited, the decision marks a significant departure from Trump's previous stance.
Initially, Trump had stated that sanctions would not be imposed unless European countries stopped purchasing Russian oil.
However, the Kremlin responded by asserting that Russia was "immune" to the effects of these sanctions.
Trump had long threatened stronger measures against Moscow, yet refrained from taking such actions in the hope of facilitating a peace agreement to end the prolonged invasion, which has been ongoing for more than three years.
His administration has attempted to position the US as a neutral intermediary in the conflict, contrasting with the strong support Ukraine received from Trump's predecessor, Joe Biden.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment