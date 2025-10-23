Zelensky, Costa Discuss Defense Support, Ukraine's EU Path

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky said this in a Telegram post seen by Ukrinform.

"Before the European Council meeting in Brussels, I met with Antonio Costa. It was important to coordinate our positions. I am grateful to the European Union for approving today the 19th package of sanctions against Russia – restrictions on the shadow oil fleet, the banking and financial systems, a ban on importing Russian LNG, and, for the first time, sanctions against crypto schemes and platforms. A very important decision. We must not only defend ourselves but, together with all of Europe and the United States, put pressure on Putin to stop this war," Zelensky said.

Zelensky on new EU sanctions: Restrictions target exactly those things that help Moscow continue this





He added that both sides had also discussed defense assistance, the SAFE instrument, Ukraine's path toward EU membership, and the steps needed to open the negotiating clusters.

"Thank you, Antonio Costa, for the meeting and for the invitation to take part in the meeting. It is important that we all act decisively and in unity. This is what will help compel Russia to end its aggression," Zelensky said.

As reported, Zelensky is taking part in the EU summit in Brussels today.

