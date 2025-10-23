Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwaiti FM Receives Call From Turkmen Counterpart On Bilateral Ties


2025-10-23 09:03:34
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya received a phone call Thursday from Turkmenistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov.
The two sides reviewed the close bilateral relations between their friendly countries, discussed ways to enhance cooperation across various fields, and exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern.(end)
amh


MENAFN23102025000071011013ID1110238223

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search