Brickeye Named To Deloitte's 2025 Technology Fast 50TM List Of Canada's Fastest-Growing Technology Companies

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brickeye, a leading provider of Construction IoT (Internet of Things) and job site risk mitigation technology services, today announced it has been named to Deloitte's 2025 Technology Fast 50TM, recognizing Canada's fastest-growing technology companies based on revenue growth, innovation, and entrepreneurial excellence.

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50TM program celebrates the country's top innovators that are transforming industries through technology. Brickeye's inclusion highlights the company's strong revenue growth over the past four years and its continued leadership in leveraging IoT and Insurtech services to de-risk construction projects, optimize performance, and protect margins across the built environment.

“Being named to Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 is a reflection of the incredible dedication of our team and the trust our clients and partners place in us to drive innovation that matters,” said Tim Angus, CEO of Brickeye.“Our mission has always been to empower the construction and insurance ecosystem with smarter, IoT-enabled services and insights that reduce risk, mitigate loss, and improve profitability. This recognition reinforces the real-world impact of that vision.”

“The 2025 Technology Fast 50 winners are a shining example of Canada's limitless potential in technology and innovation,” said Brendan Cooper, National Technology Fast 50 program co-leader at Deloitte Canada.“Their visionary leadership and bold achievements are propelling our sector forward, opening new possibilities for growth and inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs.”

To qualify, companies must be headquartered in Canada, have proprietary technology, invest at least 5% of gross revenues in Canadian R&D, and demonstrate significant revenue growth between 2021 and 2024.

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50TM program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program, recognizing business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in three categories: Technology Fast 50, Enterprise-Industry Leaders, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also partners with the North American Technology Fast 500TM to celebrate top tech innovators across the continent. Program sponsors for 2025 include RBCx, Osler, EDC, CCI, TMX, Lafond, and The Globe and Mail. Learn more at

Brickeye is a global leader in Construction IoT and job site risk mitigation technology services, trusted by top-tier owners, developers, contractors, and insurers. Its advanced platform delivers real-time alerts, automated risk controls, and actionable insights that help construction stakeholders build smarter, safer, and more profitably. Learn more at brickeye.

