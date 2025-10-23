MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Charlottenlund October 23, 2025

Announcement no. 280

Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

The Board of Directors of German High Street Properties A/S (CVR no. 30691644) (the“ Company”) hereby convenes an extraordinary general meeting to be held Friday November 28, 2025, at 10.00 AM at Søllerødvej 64, 2840 Holte.

Agenda:

1. Statement by the Board of Directors.



2. Proposal by shareholders Olav W. Hansen A/S and Sparekassen Danmark to initiate scrutiny pursuant to section 150 of the Danish Companies Act by an independent scrutinizer.



The shareholders Olav W. Hansen A/S and Sparekassen Danmark have proposed that the general meeting approves the initiation of scrutiny pursuant to section 150 of the Danish Companies Act by an independent scrutinizer. Reference is made to company announcement no. 279 of October 9, 2025.

The Board of Directors does not support the proposal. The Board of Directors has previously responded to questions from the two shareholders on the same themes, including at general meetings and through questions and answers available at the Company's website (including Q&A and Q&A response ). In the opinion of the Board of Directors, initiation of scrutiny as proposed by the shareholders would be unnecessary, would interfere with the ongoing work of the company, and would impose significant, unnecessary costs on the Company. The company has previously encouraged the shareholders to ask supplementary questions to avoid imposing the extra significant costs that scrutiny would entail.

3. Election of scrutinizer, if any.



Share capital and voting rights:

The Company's share capital is nominally DKK 36,544,590, distributed over 3,654,459 shares of DKK 10. Each share with a nominal value of DKK 10 gives the right to 1 vote.

The right to participate in and vote at the general meeting is determined in relation to the shares held by the shareholder on the record date. Shareholdings and voting rights are calculated on the record date based on the ownership registered in the Register of Owners and the notices of ownership received by the Company with a view to enter into the Register of Owners.

The record date is Friday November 21, 2025.

Participation is also conditional on the shareholder requesting an access card in time, as described below.

Shareholders who wish to participate in the general meeting must request an access card. The request must reach the Company no later than Monday November 24, 2025, at 23.59.

Access cards can be requested:



Electronically via the shareholder portal under Investor Relations at , where powers of attorney for the Board of Directors or others can also be submitted. The shareholder portal can be accessed using MitID or username and password. By completing, signing and returning a registration form to the address below. Please note that registration is personal, and photo identification may be required upon attendance.

Casting votes:

Shareholders who do not have the opportunity to participate in the general meeting can submit a proxy or vote by mail.

I. Power of attorney

Proxies must be in the Company's hands no later than Monday November 24, 2025, at 23.59.

Power of attorney can be given:



Electronically via the shareholder portal under Investor Relations at. The shareholder portal can be accessed using MitID or username and password. By completing, signing, and returning a power of attorney to the address below.

A power of attorney can be given to the Board of Directors or another named third party. Please note that a power of attorney to a third party must be in writing, dated, and signed.

II. Postal votes

Postal votes must reach the Company no later than Thursday November 27, 2025, at 12.00.

Postal votes can be given:



Electronically via the shareholder portal under Investor Relations at . The shareholder portal can be accessed using MitID or username and password. By completing, signing and returning the postal voting form to the address below.

More information:

For a period of no later than three weeks before and up to and including the day of the general meeting, the following additional information will be available on the Company's website, :



The agenda and complete proposals.

Form for ordering an access card.

Proxy and postal vote form. The total number of shares and voting rights on the convocation day.

The general meeting venue will open one hour before the general meeting and access card registration will open at the same time. Free parking is available in the parking lot at Søllerødvej 64, 2840 Holte (in the yard).

Questions from shareholders

Before the general meeting, the shareholders can put questions in writing to the Company's management about matters on the agenda. Questions must be sent by letter to German High Street Properties A/S at the address below, marked "Extraordinary General Meeting 2025," or by e-mail to .... They must contain clear identification of the shareholder.

Charlottenlund, October 23, 2025.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Hans Thygesen

Chairman

