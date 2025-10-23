Construction Back Office Showcases Cost-Saving Solutions At Charlotte Build Expo 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Construction Back Office successfully participated as an exhibitor at the Charlotte Build Expo 2025, which took place October 15-16 at the Charlotte Convention Center. The company's Booth 214 attracted significant attention from construction professionals seeking to streamline operations and reduce administrative costs.

Over the two-day event, Construction Back Office demonstrated how construction companies can reduce operational costs by up to 50% through specialized back-office solutions, connecting with hundreds of attendees and generating substantial interest in the company's comprehensive service offerings.

Event Highlights:

The Charlotte Build Expo 2025 brought together over 1,000 construction professionals and featured more than 180 exhibitors across Hall C of the Charlotte Convention Center. Construction Back Office's booth was among the most visited, with attendees eager to learn about cost-effective administrative solutions.

Strong Interest in Comprehensive Back-Office Solutions

Throughout the two-day expo, Construction Back Office showcased its full range of services designed specifically for the construction industry:



Bookkeeping & Payroll Management: Streamlined financial operations and workforce management.

Material Takeoffs & Cost Estimation: Accurate project planning and budgeting support.

Compliance Tracking & Documentation: Simplified regulatory adherence and record-keeping. 24/7 AI Answering Services: Round-the-clock communication support for client inquiries.

With rates starting at just $10 per hour and 24/7 support availability, the company's flexible pricing model resonated strongly with construction businesses of all sizes looking to optimize their operational efficiency.

Engaging Demonstrations Drive Attendee Interest

Booth 214 featured live demonstrations and one-on-one consultations that allowed attendees to:



View material takeoff accuracy in action.

Discuss specific administrative challenges with industry experts.

Learn about exclusive expo pricing and service packages. Discover immediate implementation strategies for cost savings.

"The response at Charlotte Build Expo exceeded our expectations," said Ganesh Ranganathan, CEO, Integra Global Solutions. "We had meaningful conversations with dozens of construction companies who are ready to transform their admin-office operations. Many attendees were surprised to learn how much time and money they could save by outsourcing administrative tasks to specialists who understand the construction industry."

About Construction Back Office

Construction Back Office specializes in providing expert administrative services tailored to the unique needs of construction companies. By handling time-consuming back-office tasks, the company enables construction professionals to focus on project execution, client relationships, and business growth. With flexible pricing, 24/7 support, and industry-specific expertise, Construction Back Office helps construction companies of all sizes improve efficiency and reduce operational costs.

For more information about services or to schedule a consultation, visit

Media Contact:

Dean Brendon

Business Development Manager

USA Tel: (412) 267-1529

UK Tel: 020 7993 2949

Website: