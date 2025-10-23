Great Estate Blockchain (OTC: VAYK) Projects $1.5 Million Q3 Profitable Revenue Amid Blockchain Transition

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Estate Blockchain, Inc. (OTC: VAYK), formerly known as Vaycaychella, Inc., today announced that it expects to report approximately $1.5 million in revenue and a material profit for the first three quarters of 2025. This milestone comes as the company transitions to integrating blockchain technology into its real estate operations.

For comparison, the company reported just $668,000 in revenue for the entire previous year. In only nine months, Great Estate Blockchain has already increased its revenue to 225% of last year's total.

“We are committed to growing our current real estate business and increasing our revenue,” said Jason Armstrong, CEO of Great Estate Blockchain.“Unlike companies that enter the cryptocurrency or blockchain space with a speculative approach, our business model leverages blockchain technology to accelerate the growth of our existing business-renovating and operating real estate properties, especially historic landmarks. This foundation strengthens the value proposition of our crypto initiatives.”

“We plan to utilize blockchain technology to monetize the intangible value of historic landmarks. The proceeds from blockchain monetization will be used to renovate these landmarks into short-term rentals, thereby boosting our revenue from property renovation and operation. In turn, these renovations will enhance the cultural and social value of the landmarks, which will further support our blockchain business and generate additional revenue,” Armstrong elaborated.

While acknowledging the innovative and uncertain nature of the company's blockchain strategy, Armstrong added,“Our non-crypto business will continue to grow. We may be able to increase our 2025 revenue to 300% of the revenue of last year, even if our crypto strategy will not be carried out. But if our blockchain initiative succeeds, we will likely see an explosive growth, potentially achieving year-over-year revenue increases by 500%, 1000%. The sky is the limit.”

