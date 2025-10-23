Mercurity Fintech Chief Strategy Officer Highlights Digital Asset Treasury Solutions At European Blockchain Convention 11

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us," or "MFH") (Nasdaq: MFH), a blockchain-powered fintech group, today announced that Wilfred Daye, the Company's Chief Strategy Officer (“CSO”), participated as a featured speaker at European Blockchain Convention 11 (EBC11), one of Europe's premier blockchain industry events, held October 16-17, 2025, in Barcelona, Spain.

Mr. Daye served as a panelist for the session "Asset Allocation & the Institutional Appetite for Digital Assets," where he joined leading industry executives to discuss the growing institutional adoption of digital asset treasury solutions and explore key trends in corporate treasury diversification.

"The institutional appetite for digital assets continues to accelerate as corporations and financial institutions seek innovative treasury management solutions," said Wilfred Daye, CSO of MFH. "Our participation at EBC11 reinforced MFH's thought leadership and strategic positioning in this transformation. We continue to develop infrastructure that aims to bridge traditional finance with on-chain treasury strategies through a tokenized, yield-enhancing, and transparent Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) framework."

EBC11 convened thousands of blockchain industry leaders, including founders, investors, builders, regulators, and institutional participants, facilitating one-on-one meetings and fostering dialogue across the digital asset ecosystem.

MFH's participation in EBC11 underscores the Company's commitment to advancing its Digital Asset Treasury framework through its wholly owned subsidiary Chaince Securities, LLC, which provides advisory services in digital asset treasury management and tokenization.

About Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) is a fintech group powered by blockchain infrastructure, offering technology and financial services. Through its subsidiaries, including Chaince Securities, LLC, MFH aims to bridge traditional finance and digital innovation, offering services spanning digital assets, financial advisory, and capital markets solutions.

