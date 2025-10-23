Neushield Partners With RB Cyber Assurance To Deliver Instant Ransomware Recovery For Msps And Smbs Through RB Cyber's Insurance And Loss-Control Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Integration combines NeuShield's patented Mirror Shielding technology with RB Cyber's innovative insurance platform to reduce downtime, claims and ransom payments

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuShield, creators of the industry's first Mirror ShieldingTM technology, today announced a strategic partnership with RB Cyber Assurance to provide NeuShield Data Sentinel's active data-recovery technologies as part of RB Cyber's MSP-focused cyber insurance and loss-control program. The integration gives managed service providers (MSPs) and their small-and-mid-sized business (SMB) customers fast, reliable recovery from ransomware and other file-tampering attacks, often without the need for backup restores or ransom payments.

“RB Cyber built a practical insurance program that meets MSPs where they operate - simple, affordable, and mobile-friendly - and NeuShield's ability to recover data instantly without complex restores fits directly into that model,” said Yuen Pin Yeap, CEO of NeuShield.“Together we reduce downtime and keep SMBs and their MSPs in business when an attack happens.”

RB Cyber designs cyber insurance packages specifically for MSPs and their SMB clients by bundling loss-control services, education, and claims protection into a single, easy-to-access offering. The company emphasizes low friction (online and mobile enrollment and payment) and partner underwriting by Lloyds of London, the world's largest underwriter of cyber insurance, to deliver broad coverage at competitive prices - a model that drives adoption across the MSP channel. NeuShield's Data Sentinel supplies the technical back-end RB Cyber needs to materially reduce downtime and ransomware payouts by enabling near-instant restoration of protected data.

As part of the program, RB Cyber will offer NeuShield Data Sentinel capabilities to participating MSPs and SMBs, including:



Mirror ShieldingTM overlay protection that prevents direct modification of protected files and stores changes on an overlay so originals remain intact. This makes encrypted or altered files easy to revert.

One-Click Restore for immediate rollback to a known-good state - restoring OS and apps quickly without relying on lengthy backup restores. Recent enhancements enable restoration even from the Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE) for non-booting devices.

Data EngramsTM and database / cloud-drive protection that simplify recovery for databases and file sync services (OneDrive, Dropbox, Box), plus features to limit exfiltration and lock down critical files. Low endpoint footprint and fast RTOs so MSPs can deploy broadly without degrading device performance while delivering industry-leading recovery times.

“MSPs and their SMB clients face a rising tide of attacks and too often believe 'it won't happen to us,'” said Kenrick Bagnall, President and CISO, RB Cyber Assurance.“Our program removes friction, from enrollment to claims, and pairs insurance with practical protections up front and fast recovery on the back end. NeuShield's approach to recovering data without paying ransom reduces payouts and downtime, which helps keep small businesses open and MSPs serving customers. That's the whole point.”

What this delivers to MSPs and insurers

By integrating NeuShield into RB Cyber's bundled insurance offering, MSPs stand to lower business interruption for clients, accelerate incident remediation, and reduce the financial severity of ransomware events - outcomes that improve customer satisfaction and can materially reduce insurance claim costs. RB Cyber can use the combined loss-control + instant recovery model to support underwriting decisions and accelerate claims handling with demonstrable technical controls in place.

“Insurance is only as effective as the ability to recover from loss,” added Yuen Pin Yeap, CEO of NeuShield.“By equipping RB Cyber's MSP partners with our technologies, we give organizations a practical, affordable path to resilience, one that prevents permanent data loss, shortens recovery time objectives, and reduces the need for ransom payments. That lowers risk across the ecosystem: for SMBs, for MSPs, and for insurers.”

Availability

RB Cyber is now offering the integrated CyberSecure+ policy program to MSP partners in North America. MSPs interested in the RB Cyber Assurance program and NeuShield integration should contact RB Cyber for program details and enrollment information.

About NeuShield

NeuShield delivers a completely revolutionary approach to ransomware data protection. Rather than trying to detect and block threats one-by-one, the company's patented NeuShield Data Sentinel product shields important data to prevent threats from modifying it. Business and consumers use NeuShield Data Sentinel as a simple, reliable and budget-friendly way to revert digital files and devices to their pre-attack state when other malware defenses, like antivirus and anti-ransomware, fail. For additional information, visit neushield or connect with us on X (formerly Twitter) @NeuShield.

About RB Cyber Assurance

RB Cyber Assurance builds cyber insurance programs tailored to MSPs and their SMB customers by bundling loss control, education, and accessible insurance coverages. The company focuses on simplicity (mobile and online enrollment), competitive pricing, and underwriting partnerships that deliver broad coverage and responsive claims handling for small businesses and their MSP partners.

