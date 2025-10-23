Tierpoint Completes $240 Million Securitization Financing And Acquisition Of Pennsylvania Data Center And Campus

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 100 MW Data Center Expansion Targeted for Completion in Second Half of 2026Financing Transaction Raises Total Asset-Backed Securities to Nearly $2 Billion

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TierPoint, a leading, national enterprise data center company and provider of secure, connected IT platform solutions that power digital transformation initiatives, today announced the completion of a new $240 million asset-backed securities issuance and the acquisition of its largest, formerly leased data center, along with the Eastern Pennsylvania campus on which that data center is located.

On the acquired 137-acre campus, commonly known as TekPark, TierPoint has started a 100-Megawatt (MW) power expansion that it expects to complete in the second half of 2026. TierPoint clients at TekPark include large, technology service providers that are using advanced cooling solutions in support of artificial intelligence (AI) and other compute-intensive, GPU-accelerated workloads.

Across the current and three prior financing transactions (in 2023, 2024, and earlier this year ), TierPoint – through a wholly owned subsidiary – has now issued a total of $1.99 billion in asset-backed securities (ABS) on a portfolio of 33 data centers. Like prior transactions, the new term notes were issued under the company's Green Finance Framework, demonstrating TierPoint's ongoing commitment to operating in accordance with environmental and sustainability principles.

All notes were rated investment grade by Kroll Bond Rating Agency and have a 30-year legal maturity, including:



$100 million of Class A notes rated A- with a 5-year anticipated repayment date

$100 million of Class A notes rated A- with a 7-year anticipated repayment date $40 million of Class B notes rated BBB- with a 5-year anticipated repayment date.



The new offering further enhances the company's investment grade credit profile (of which over 90% is rated A-), extends its debt maturities, lowers its long-term cost of capital, increases liquidity, and allows the company to deploy more data center capacity to meet accelerating demand in current and new markets.

Net proceeds of the transaction funded the purchase of the TekPark data center and campus, significantly increasing the company's percentage of owned assets. Proceeds will also be used to refinance the remaining ABS debt maturity due in 2026.

“TierPoint continues to build on its exceptional growth trajectory, with strong demand for our digital infrastructure solutions, including market-leading enterprise, wholesale, and high-density colocation services that support artificial intelligence and other compute-intensive workloads,” said TierPoint Chairman and CEO Jerry Kent.“This new financing increases our owned assets and positions us to continue responding to client demand through our planned expansion in TekPark, with exceptional service, support, highly available and reliable operations.”

TierPoint's Green Finance Framework and the three green ABS issuances demonstrate a world-class commitment to aligning business growth and sustainability with transparency. The framework aligns to the core components of the International Capital Market Association (ICMA) Green Bond Principles, as well as the Green Loan Principles. These principles are voluntary guidelines to ensure consistency and transparency across the Green Bond and Green Loan markets globally, including requirements for the issuer to allocate an amount equal to the green ABS proceeds to support the financing or refinancing of Eligible Green Assets with clear and positive environmental impact. Full details of the Green Finance Framework, as well as an external review by Sustainalytics, are available on TierPoint's website.

Guggenheim Securities, LLC acted as lead structuring advisor, lead left bookrunner, and placement agent for the securitized notes. Jeffries LLC acted as joint structuring advisor, joint bookrunner, and placement agent. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as counsel to TierPoint and Latham & Watkins LLP as counsel to Guggenheim.

About TierPoint

TierPoint (tierpoint) has one of the largest and most geographically diversified U.S. enterprise data center footprints, with dozens of world-class, cloud-ready data centers in 20 markets, connected by a coast-to-coast fiber network. TierPoint is also a leading provider of secure, connected IT platform solutions that power the digital transformation of thousands of clients, from the public to private sectors, from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises. Taking an agnostic approach to helping clients achieve their most pressing business objectives, TierPoint is a champion for untangling the complexity of hybrid, multi-platform approaches to IT infrastructure, drawing on a comprehensive portfolio of services, from public to multitenant and private cloud, from colocation to disaster recovery, security, and more.

Contact: Pete Abel, 314-720-3129, ...