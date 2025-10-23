Lendmark Financial Services Ignites Growth In Northwest Georgia With Calhoun Branch Opening

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALHOUN, Ga., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lendmark Financial Services (Lendmark), a leading provider of household credit and consumer loan solutions, continues to expand its Georgia footprint, opening a new branch in Calhoun and its 55th in the state.

The branch is located at 136 West Belmont Dr., Suite 3, and is expected to serve hundreds of customers in its first year. Logan Francis, who serves as the branch manager, will be responsible for the administration of daily operations. These include building personal relationships with customers and integrating into the community to ensure area residents receive a superior level of individualized loan services that meet their unique financial needs.

“Twenty-nine years ago, we opened our very first Lendmark branch in Georgia, and we haven't stopped expanding in this beautiful state since,” said Patrick Jones, Vice President of Branch Operations at Lendmark.“No matter where we are, our goal never changes: to provide personalized, tailored loan solutions to consumers, meeting them where they are and being available for every financial journey, planned or unplanned.”

In addition to serving consumers directly, Lendmark provides financing solutions for thousands of retailers and independent auto dealerships, allowing these businesses' customers to obtain Lendmark financing. Local businesses that are interested in partnering with Lendmark to provide financing solutions for their customers should visit the branch or call 706-383-9711.

Lendmark's signature cause-related initiative, 'Climb to Cure' recently surpassed its $10 million fundraising goal in partnership with CURE Childhood Cancer, marking a decade of collaboration. This milestone reflects Lendmark's deep commitment to making a lasting impact beyond financial services. Funds raised support targeted pediatric cancer research utilized nationwide, through CURE, an Atlanta-based nonprofit.

Lendmark customers can participate by donating $1 when closing their loan. Lendmark matches the donation.

About Lendmark Financial Services

Lendmark Financial Services (Lendmark) provides personal credit and loan solutions to consumers in 23 states, including sales financial services for 11,000+ retailers and independent auto dealerships. Founded in 1996, Lendmark strives to be the lender, employer, and partner of choice by offering stability and helping consumers meet both planned and unplanned life events through affordable loan offerings. Lendmark employs 2,300 people and operates more than 525 branches coast to coast, delivering personalized service to customers with every transaction. Lendmark is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Ga. For more information, visit .

