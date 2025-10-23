Binah Capital Group Subsidiary, PKS Investments, Recognized As One Of Albany's Best Places To Work Second Year In A Row

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ: BCG) (“Binah” or the“Company”) is proud to announce that its subsidiary, PKS Investments (“PKS”), has once again been recognized as one of Albany's Best Places to Work by the Albany Business Review. This honor places PKS among the top large companies (100+ employees) in the Capital Region for employee satisfaction, engagement, and workplace culture.

Now in its 22nd year, the Best Places to Work program is conducted in partnership with Quantum Workplace, which surveys employees at nominated companies. Winners are selected based on direct employee feedback, evaluating organizational culture, leadership, and overall satisfaction.

PKS Investments was recognized alongside a distinguished group of employers representing a diverse range of industries, including healthcare, engineering, technology, and finance. This marks the second consecutive year of recognition, affirming PKS's reputation as a workplace of choice within the Albany community and the financial services sector.

“To be named a Best Place to Work for the second year in a row is an honor,” said Craig Goud, Chief Executive Officer of Binah Capital Group.“We believe our culture is our greatest asset. The dedication, innovation, and integrity of our team continue to shape an environment where people feel empowered and inspired. PKS exemplifies Binah's mission to support both our clients and our people in meaningful ways.”

The recognition comes amid continued momentum for Binah Capital Group, following ongoing expansion across its advisor network. The award further underscores the strategic importance of PKS within Binah's platform and reinforces its role as a leading force in the hybrid-friendly wealth management space.

About Binah Capital Group

Binah Capital Group (“Binah Capital”,“Binah” or the“Company,”) is a financial services enterprise that owns and operates a network of industry-leading firms that empower independent financial advisors. As a national broker-dealer aggregator, Binah specializes in delivering value through its innovative hybrid-friendly model, making it an optimal platform for RIAs navigating today's complex financial landscape. Binah's portfolio companies are built to help advisors run, manage, and execute commission-based business seamlessly while providing best-in-class resources to support their advisory practice. We don't just offer tools, we cultivate partnerships. Binah Capital Group stands alongside RIAs as a trusted ally, delivering the structure, flexibility, and cutting-edge solutions they need to succeed in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

