Siili Solutions Plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9, Section 10 Of The Securities Market Act
|% of shares and voting rights
|Total in %
| Total number of shares and
voting rights of issuer
| Resulting situation on the date on which
threshold was crossed or reached
|4.18
|4.18
|8,140,263
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|5.55
|5.55
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A: Shares and voting rights:
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|Class / type of shares
| Direct
(SMA 9:5)
| Indirect
(SMA 9:6 ja 9:7)
| Direct
(SMA 9:5)
| Indirect
(AML 9:6 ja 9:7)
|FI4000043435
|340,384
|4.18
|SUBTOTAL A
|340,384
|4.18
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
For more information:
Tuomas Toropainen, CFO
Phone: +358 (0)50 911 9598, email: toropainen(at)siili
Phone: +358 (0)40 4176 221, email:
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Main media
Siili Solutions in brief:
Siili Solutions Plc is a forerunner in AI-powered digital development. Siili is the go-to partner for clients seeking growth, efficiency and competitive advantage through digital transformation. Our main markets are Finland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Germany. Siili Solutions Plc's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange. Siili has grown profitably since its founding in 2005.
