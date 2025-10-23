(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Siili Solutions Plc: Disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the Securities Market Act Siili Solutions Plc Stock Exchange Release 23 October 2025 at 16.00 EEST Siili Solutions Plc (" Siili ") has received an announcement today on 23 October 2025 in accordance with the Finnish Securities Market Act Chapter 9, Section 5 from Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Company. According to the announcement, the total holding of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Company in Siili's shares and voting rights fell below 5% of the share capital in Siili on 23 October 2025 as a result of share transactions. Total positions of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Company subject to the notification obligation:

% of shares and voting rights Total in % Total number of shares and

voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which

threshold was crossed or reached 4.18 4.18 8,140,263 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5.55 5.55

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Class / type of shares Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 ja 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(AML 9:6 ja 9:7) FI4000043435 340,384 4.18 SUBTOTAL A 340,384 4.18





Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

For more information:

Tuomas Toropainen, CFO

Phone: +358 (0)50 911 9598, email: toropainen(at)siili

Taru Kovanen, General CounselPhone: +358 (0)40 4176 221, email:

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Main media



Siili Solutions in brief:

Siili Solutions Plc is a forerunner in AI-powered digital development. Siili is the go-to partner for clients seeking growth, efficiency and competitive advantage through digital transformation. Our main markets are Finland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Germany. Siili Solutions Plc's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange. Siili has grown profitably since its founding in 2005.