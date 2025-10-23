Stairwedge Unveils Advanced Groove + Tread Design For Pet Stair Safety
Pet owners told us they wanted more than just a ramp-they wanted a solution that properly addressed paw slip, joint strain, and everyday real‐life use.
The result:
StairWedge's newest design features three major enhancements:
. Groove + Tread Surface System - strategically cut grooves combined with a textured tread deliver better paw grip on wood, tile, and concrete stairs. This design aims to reduce slips and hesitations that can lead to injury.
. Joint‐Friendly Ramp Geometry - the incline and surface materials are optimized to reduce pressure on hips, knees and spines. Ideal for senior dogs, dogs with hip dysplasia or recovering from surgery, and large or giant breeds that struggle with stair ascent or descent.
. Eco‐Conscious Materials & Modular Build - constructed from cork oak with a soft‐grip carpet top, the ramp emits a natural earthy scent that fades quickly.
It is modular in design so multiple units can be configured across multi‐step setups, indoors or in dry outdoor conditions.
With a load‐bearing capacity over 1,500 lbs, StairWedge is suitable for pets of all sizes and households with multiple animals. The company's design team drew on two years of user‐testing across multiple stair types and environments to refine materials, incline angles, and surface patterning.
Importantly, StairWedge's intellectual property is protected. The company has filed multiple patent applications covering the utility of the groove and tread system, as well as its overall design aesthetic and modular configuration. This means StairWedge is not only introducing a better product-it is staking its claim as the original innovator in the category.
In practice, pet owners report marked improvements: dogs that once hesitated at the first step now walk up confidently; seniors who needed lifting are now independent; and multi‐pet homes appreciate the durable, lightweight modules. The aesthetic design also means the product blends into home décor, rather than sticking out like a piece of pet equipment.
StairWedge is available now at major eCommerce platforms and direct‐to‐consumer via
With global distribution planned for Q1 2026, the company is preparing to bring its patented‐pending solution to international markets.
