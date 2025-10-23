If You Missed Out On Real Estate, Stocks, And Bitcoin AI Calculates XRP Is The Next Wealth Frontier

New York City, NY, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BC DEFI, a leading AI-driven blockchain computing power platform, today announced official support for Ripple (XRP) alongside Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC) and Ethereum Classic (ETC), enabling users to activate AI-powered computing contracts and generate automated passive income with unprecedented efficiency.

By integrating artificial intelligence, blockchain automation, and high-performance computing, BC DEFI provides a transparent and flexible framework for individuals and institutions to participate in digital-asset growth securely and sustainably.

The XRP integration marks a major step toward faster settlement, smarter asset allocation, and the next evolution of AI-enhanced decentralized finance.

A New Era of Intelligent Wealth Creation

During a recent public discussion in Germany, participants were asked what they would do if they could go back in time to seize a financial opportunity.

Some said they would invest with Warren Buffett, others mentioned Apple, and a few referenced Bitcoin in 2009.

The conversation revealed a timeless truth -“The greatest opportunities often hide in plain sight.”

Today, AI-driven platforms like BC DEFI represent that new frontier.

By merging algorithmic intelligence with blockchain technology, BC DEFI helps users capture opportunities that traditional financial systems overlook - offering efficiency, transparency, and automation instead of speculation.

Global leading computing power platform BC DEFI native support for Ripple (XRP), Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), and Ethereum Classic (ETC) - enabling users to instantly activate computing power contracts for Bitcoin and other coins at lightning speed and start earning immediately.

This innovation marks the beginning of a more efficient, flexible era in the cloud mining industry.

BC DEFI



Global market data

Continuous data streams



Ultimately forming an automated income model focused on optimization rather than speculation.





XRP Payment Integration: High-Yield Computing Power in Seconds

By utilizing XRP's high-performance settlement network, BC DEFI enables the entire process - from deposit to activation - in just a few dozen seconds.

Users no longer need to wait for traditional block confirmations and can instantly start earning up to USD 8,000 per day through Bitcoin computing contracts.





✅ New User Rewards:

New users receive a $20 registration bonus, usable for daily check-ins and earning $0.8 in daily income easily.

✅ Enterprise-Grade Security:

Integrated with McAfee® Security and Cloudflare® Protection to ensure data safety and smooth mining performance.

✅ Minimal Operation + Real-Time Analytics:

All-in-one mining experience with fully transparent profit details and contract execution progress.

✅ Flexible Contract Mechanism:

Multiple contract terms available, with reinvestment options tailored to different investor profiles.

✅ 100% Green Energy Support:

Operating through 108 global clean-energy data centers, BC DEFI pioneers low-carbon mining aligned with ESG investment trends.





Start with BC DEFI in Just 30 Seconds



New User Experience Contract:

Investment: $100 | Duration: 2 days | Return: $100 + $10



A13 Contract:

Investment: $500 | Duration: 5 days | Return: $500 +

S19 XP+ Hyd Contract:

Investment: $1,500 | Duration: 9 days | Return: $1,500 +

E9 Pro Contract:

Investment: $3,200 | Duration: 14 days | Return: $3,200 + $672

S21+ Hyd Contract:

Investment: $10,000 | Duration: 28 days | Return: $10,000 + $4,760







New XRP Contracts: Transparent and Flexible

The newly launched XRP computing power contracts are flexible and transparent - users start earning within 24 hours of activation.

When the available account balance reaches $100, users can choose to withdraw to their wallet or reinvest into new contracts for compound growth.





AI Computing Power Investment Packages for Every Investor

BC DEFI all investor levels.

Whether you're a small or large investor, the platform provides flexible plans, competitive computing power, and predictable returns.



Minimum entry: $100



Scalable plans designed to maximize profits

Experienced users can reinvest for higher compounded gains



Many users earn between $200 and $3,500 per week, depending on their plan and reinvestment strategy.





Building a Safe and Sustainable Mining Environment

BC DEFI security and compliance first.

The platform employs industry-leading architecture - all user data and funds are encrypted and isolated in cold wallets.

Through its green-energy-powered network, BC DEFI has achieved carbon-neutral cloud mining, allowing users to profit responsibly.





Security, Transparency, and Trustworthiness

In the crypto industry, security is everything.

BC DEFI implements advanced safeguards, including:



SSL Encryption



Two-Factor Authentication

Decentralized Wallet Options



All AI computing power is verifiable and displayed through a user-friendly dashboard.

Users can track:



Computing performance



Real-time earnings

24/7 AI power progress



Transparency and accountability are the core principles of BC DEFI.





AI-driven computing is no longer a niche concept - it has become a powerful new engine of wealth creation in the digital age.

With BC DEFI, anyone can participate in Bitcoin's growth without the complexity of traditional mining.

Focusing on convenience, transparency, and profitability, BC DEFI has become the go-to platform for forward-thinking investors.

As global regulations evolve and the crypto industry continues its path toward legitimacy, BC DEFI is ready to help users thrive in this new era of digital wealth.

