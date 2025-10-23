Purecycle Schedules Third Quarter 2025 Corporate Update

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCT), a U.S.-based company revolutionizing plastic recycling, will host a conference call on Thursday, November 6, 2025 to provide an update on recent corporate developments. A press release discussing such developments and other activity from the third quarter will be provided prior to the conference call.

Third Quarter 2025 Conference Call Details

Date: November 6, 2025

Time: 5:00 p.m. EST

Participant Link: PureCycle Technologies Third Quarter 2025 Corporate Update

For participants interested in a listen-only webcast, please access the conference call using the above link. For a calendar reminder, please click HERE.

The conference call will have a live Q&A session. For analyst participants who would like to ask management a question after prepared remarks, please click HERE You will receive a number and a unique access pin.

Following prepared remarks, management will try to answer investor questions submitted in advance. To submit a question, please send an e-mail to ....

The corporate update will be available for replay by clicking HERE or through the Company's website at . A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time until February 6, 2025.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC., a subsidiary of PureCycle Technologies, Inc., holds a global license for the only patented dissolution recycling technology, developed by The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G), that is designed to transform polypropylene plastic waste (designated as #5 plastic) into a continuously renewable resource. The unique purification process removes color, odor, and other impurities from #5 plastic waste resulting in our PureFiveTM resin that can be recycled and reused multiple times, changing our relationship with plastic.

