Stephanie Hines Coaching & Marketing Nominated Again For Best Of Georgia 2025

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Stephanie Hines Coaching & Marketing, a premier business coaching and marketing firm headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia, has been nominated for the Best of Georgia 2025 Awards in Business Consulting with daily voting available through October 31, 2025. The recognition comes just one year after the firm's first-ever nomination and Best of Georgia 2024 win.

The nomination adds to a landmark year for founder Stephanie Hines, who recently celebrated her company's 20th anniversary, expanded her business to Florida, and earned the title of Best of Florida 2025 in Business Consulting Services.

“This nomination is especially meaningful because Georgia is where my business was born,” said Hines.“To be honored again in my home state, while also expanding to Florida and winning there, shows what is possible when entrepreneurs stop being the best-kept secret. It's about growth, visibility, and creating the freedom and fulfillment every business owner deserves.”

A Legacy of Entrepreneurial Growth

Stephanie Hines, a serial entrepreneur and fourth-generation business owner, has spent two decades helping service-based professionals scale to million-dollar success while living the lives of their dreams. In the past year alone, her firm supported more than $38 million in client business sales, helping entrepreneurs build thriving businesses while planning successful exits.

Her work has also been recognized nationally by Alignable, the largest small business referral network in North America with more than 9 million members, as Woodstock's Local Business Person of the Year multiple times. The distinction celebrates collaboration and leadership among small business owners.

Community-Driven Recognition

The Best of Georgia Awards, presented annually by the Georgia Business Journal, highlight the most trusted and admired businesses across the state. Winners are determined by community votes, and supporters are encouraged to cast their votes daily through the publication's website through October 31,

2025. Vote for Stephanie Hines here.

About Stephanie Hines Coaching & Marketing

Stephanie Hines Coaching & Marketing is a nationally recognized business coaching firm and digital marketing agency with offices in Flagler Beach, Florida, and Woodstock, Georgia. For more than 20 years, the company has empowered entrepreneurs to scale beyond six and seven figures, maximize profitability, and achieve freedom in both business and life. For more information or to schedule a complimentary strategy consultation, visit

