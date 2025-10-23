Envoy Medical To Present At The Virtual Technology Investor Conference On October 28Th

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envoy Medical® Inc. (NASDAQ: COCH) ("Envoy Medical"), a hearing health company focused on developing innovative, fully implanted hearing solutions, today announced that Brent Lucas, CEO of Envoy Medical, will present live at the Virtual Technology Investor Conference hosted by on October 28th, 2025.

Envoy Medical Receives FDA Approval to Expand Its Pivotal Clinical Trial to Final Stage Based on Submission of Promising Three-Month Data

Envoy Medical Advances Commercialization Planning for Breakthrough Hearing Device as FDA Clinical Trial Remains On Track

Envoy Medical Announces Closing of Up to $16 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

Envoy Medical Expands Patent Portfolio by Securing Additional European Patent for Breakthrough Cochlear Implant Technology Envoy Medical Secures Four New Global Patents, Expanding Its Leadership Position in Fully Implantable Hearing Technology



This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

About Envoy Medical, Inc.

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ: COCH) is a hearing health company focused on providing innovative technologies across the hearing loss spectrum. Envoy Medical has pioneered one-of-a-kind, fully implanted devices for hearing loss, including its fully implanted Esteem® active middle ear implant, commercially available in the U.S. since 2010, and the fully implanted Acclaim®cochlear implant, an investigational device. Envoy Medical is dedicated to pushing hearing technology beyond the status quo to improve access, usability, compliance, and ultimately quality of life.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-Looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the use of proceeds from the registered direct offering and concurrent private placement, the exercise of the unregistered warrants prior to their expiration and the receipt of proceeds therefrom, and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements" in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by Envoy Medical on March 31, 2025, and in other reports Envoy Medical files with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or Envoy Medical's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. While forward-looking statements reflect Envoy Medical's good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. Envoy Medical disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based only on information currently available to Envoy Medical.

