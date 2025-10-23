Growgeneration Announces Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Conference Call For November 6, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) (“GrowGen” or the“Company”), the nation's largest specialty hydroponic and organic gardening retailer, today announced it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, on Thursday, November 6, 2025, after market close. The announcement will be followed by a live earnings conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET.

To participate in the call, please dial 1-(888)-699-1199 (domestic) or 1-(416)-945-7677 (international). The conference code is 16121. The call will also be webcast and can be accessed here or in the Investor Relations section of the GrowGeneration website at: growgeneration.

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately 90 calendar days.

About GrowGeneration Corp:

GrowGen is the nation's largest specialty hydroponic and organic gardening retailer. GrowGen carries and sells thousands of products, such as nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, environmental control systems, and benching and racking, including proprietary brands such as Char Coir, Drip Hydro, Power Si, Ion lights, The Harvest Company, Viagrow, and more. The Company also operates an online superstore for cultivators at, as well as a wholesale business for resellers, and a benching, racking, and storage solutions business, Mobile Media or MMI.

To be added to the GrowGeneration email distribution list, please email ... with GRWG in the subject line.

Contacts:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Philip Carlson

Managing Director

T: 212-896-1233

E: ...