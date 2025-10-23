Growgeneration Announces Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Conference Call For November 6, 2025
To participate in the call, please dial 1-(888)-699-1199 (domestic) or 1-(416)-945-7677 (international). The conference code is 16121. The call will also be webcast and can be accessed here or in the Investor Relations section of the GrowGeneration website at: growgeneration.
A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately 90 calendar days.
About GrowGeneration Corp:
GrowGen is the nation's largest specialty hydroponic and organic gardening retailer. GrowGen carries and sells thousands of products, such as nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, environmental control systems, and benching and racking, including proprietary brands such as Char Coir, Drip Hydro, Power Si, Ion lights, The Harvest Company, Viagrow, and more. The Company also operates an online superstore for cultivators at, as well as a wholesale business for resellers, and a benching, racking, and storage solutions business, Mobile Media or MMI.
Contacts:
KCSA Strategic Communications
Philip Carlson
Managing Director
T: 212-896-1233
E: ...
