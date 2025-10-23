From War Zone To World Stage: Maja Kazazic's Story Airs Tonight In ITV Humanitarian Special

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Tonight, British television network ITV will air one of the most emotional moments in its annual Pride of Britain Awards broadcast - the story of Sally Becker, known worldwide as“The Angel of Mostar,” and the teenage girl she saved during the Bosnian War.That girl was Maja Kazazic - now a U.S.-based entrepreneur, international keynote speaker, and author whose extraordinary life began with a single act of courage.

In 1993, Becker risked her life to carry a critically injured 16-year-old Maja out of a war zone after a grenade blast took her leg and nearly her life. Over thirty years later, the two women reunited onstage at the Pride of Britain Awards - a moment that left the audience, including the British Prime Minister, visibly moved.

Unbeknownst to Becker, Kazazic had been secretly flown in by ITV producers to personally present her with the Lifetime Achievement Award. When Maja walked onto the stage, the room fell silent - then erupted into applause as the two embraced for the first time in decades.

“Sally didn't just save my life - she gave me the chance to live one,” said Kazazic.

“Everything I've built - my recovery, my voice, my business - exists because of that moment.”

Today, Maja Kazazic helps leaders and organizations transform adversity into growth through her signature Scale Up BlueprintTM framework. She speaks at Fortune 100 companies, global conferences, and leadership summits around the world - teaching that true resilience isn't about what breaks you, but how you build after it.

Her upcoming book, Scale Up BlueprintTM: 7 Essential Building Blocks for Unstoppable Business, Leadership, and Life, distills the lessons she's lived and the strategies she's taught - helping readers learn how to scale sustainably, with purpose, and without burnout.

“Most people don't expect someone like me - a war survivor, refugee, amputee - to be leading global strategy conversations,” Kazazic said.

“But that's the point. What you've lived through doesn't limit what you can build next.”

Their story has come full circle. From a war-torn hospital in Bosnia to the world stage in London, their reunion stands as a testament to courage, compassion, and the lasting power of one act of humanity.

About Maja Kazazic

Maja Kazazic is an internationally recognized speaker, entrepreneur, and author. After surviving a mortar attack during the Bosnian War and becoming an amputee at age 16, she rebuilt her life, founded a successful tech firm, and now teaches global audiences how to scale leadership, resilience, and results. Her story has been featured on the Discovery Channel, NBC, ABC, FOX, CBS, BBC, and Good Housekeeping.

Her upcoming book is now available for preorder:

🔗