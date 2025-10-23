Asianet News Documentary 'Edited' Selected For Delhi Shorts International Film Festival

Thiruvananthapuram: A powerful documentary produced by Asianet News Online has earned official selection at the prestigious 14th Delhi Shorts International Film Festival. Titled 'Edited: A Man Who Edits Himself', the film is set to be screened in Delhi on November 5.

Directed by Senior Assistant Editor Honey R K, the documentary chronicles the extraordinary life of Narayanan, a man from Aravanchal, Payyanur, who once thrived in the Malayalam film industry but now drives an auto-rickshaw in his hometown.

From Film Editing Rooms to the Streets

For nearly sixteen years, Narayanan worked as an assistant editor on some of Malayalam cinema's most beloved films. His contributions helped shape iconic blockbusters like 'Aye Auto', 'Vaisali', 'Vandanam', and 'Kilukkam'-films that continue to hold a special place in the hearts of audiences.

He also served as the editor for the critically acclaimed movie 'Thaniye', a role that earned him an Asianet Film Award. During his career, Narayanan collaborated with legendary filmmakers including Priyadarshan, Bharathan, and Venu Nagavally.

A Father's Sacrifice

Despite his successful career, Narayanan made a life-altering decision: he left the film industry to care for his son with autism. Prioritizing his family over his passion, he returned to his hometown and took up work as an auto driver to meet daily expenses and provide his son with the attention and care he needed.

His life story-a narrative of sacrifice, resilience, and unconditional love-reads like a deeply moving film script. The documentary 'Edited' captures this heartwarming journey with honesty and emotional depth.

Behind the Documentary

The film is produced by Muraleedharan A K, Editor of Asianet News Online. The technical crew includes Milton P T as Director of Photography, Shafeekhan handling editing and sound design, Pramod K T on graphics, Ashin Prasad as associate camera, and Sony R K providing subtitles.